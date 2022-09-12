Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced the 15-men Team India squad for the upcoming 2022 T20I World Cup on Monday (September 12). Star bowlers Jasrpit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made their comebacks into the side after missing the 2022 Asia Cup due to fitness issues.

In the duo's absence, India's bowling attack lacked venom during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where they exited during the Super Four stage. Their return will also boost the team's prospects in death overs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya struggled in the role during their injury hiatus.

Due to repeated failures over the past few months, selectors decided to ignore Avesh Khan from the Indian Team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia.

Seasoned veteran Ravichandran Ashwin edged out Ravi Bishnoi for a spot in the squad. Arshadeep Singh also held onto his spot as the fourth seam bowling option despite his recent indifferent powerplay bowling returns.

Team India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Stand-by players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Fans react after the announcement of Team India's 15-man squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Cricket fans were disappointed after learning about the absence of the likes of Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and a few other players who could not make the 15-member squad even after performing well over the past year.

They resorted to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best memes following Team India's World Cup squad announcement:

Do you think this Indian squad has the potential to emerge victorious in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia? Sound off in the comments section.

