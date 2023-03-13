Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of the 4th India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad

Team India finished their first innings on 571 in the 4th Test against Australia late in the third session on Day 4. They managed to take a lead of 91 runs and ensured they were in a safe position after Australia scored 480 in their first innings.

The hosts began the day at an overnight score of 289/3. Ravindra Jadeja hit a couple of boundaries and perished early without a making a significant contribution.

Srikar Bharat (44) then gave Virat Kohli company for around 30 overs, stitching up a useful 84-run partnership with him. The team management promoted him ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who was not fit to bat due to a back injury.

Nathan Lyon finally broke the partnership and gave Australia a much-needed breakthrough in the second session. However, things did not get better for the visitors even then.

Axar Patel walked in next and hit another sublime half-century to pile the misery on the tired Australian players. At the other end, Virat Kohli batted with exceptional discipline, grit, and determination to notch up his 28th Test century.

The duo pressed the accelerator after Team India crossed Australia's first innings total, which eventually resulted in a quick fall of wickets at the fag end of the day. India lost their last four wickets for just 16 runs and finished on 571/9 with Iyer not coming out to bat. Australia then batted out the remaining six overs of the day and ended with 3/0 at the stumps.

Speaking after the game on the fourth day, Axar Patel reflected on his knock and said:

"It felt great to contribute with the bat. I've had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I'm following and I'm gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. Once you're set, it's easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it's slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket"

