Team India managed to post a total of 306/7 in the opening ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Friday, November 25, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Top-order batter Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76 balls) continued his impressive form in ODI cricket by notching up another half-century and top-scoring for India. All-rounder Washington Sundar (37* off 16 balls) played a blazing cameo in the death overs to finish the innings on a high.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) began the innings watchfully as the Kiwis pacers tested them utilizing the pace-friendly conditions on offer early on.

The duo gradually picked up the pace and stitched up a 124-run stand in 23.1 overs to give India a good start. Lockie Ferguson then dismissed Gill in the 24th over to provide the first breakthrough for New Zealand.

Team India lost three wickets in a short span and found themselves in a spot of bother with 160/4 on the board after 33 overs. Shreyas and Sanju Samson (36) consolidated the innings with a sensible 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Sundar's pyrotechnics eventually lifted them to 307/6.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Sundar reflected on his knock and said:

"All the work that I've put in really worked today. It was great to get some runs especially at that strike-rate. Feel very very happy. There is some program that needs to be done before the bowler starts his run-up. I have to let my instincts go through and not really be too programmed even after the bowler's run-up. "

He added:

"I just plan my shots, see the ball properly and see my instincts get through. It's really important for me to get my timing right with my power as well. It's something I've been working on. I think it's a par score and if we bowl to our potential we should be able to defend it."

Fans react after India set a target of 308 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the action during the first innings between India and New Zealand in Auckland. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

After six overs, New Zealand reached 33/0 while chasing 308 for victory.

