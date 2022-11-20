The Hardik Pandya-led Team India registered a clinical 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 22. They now lead the 3-match series 1-0, as rain washed out the first match in Wellington on Friday.

The Men in Blue set a daunting target of 192 in front of the hosts, batting first after losing the toss. Suryakumar Yadav hit a sterling century and single-handedly powered his side to an above-par total.

Ishan Kishan (36) chipped in with a useful knock in the top order, while none of the other batters delivered substantial contributions.

Tim Southee bagged the second hat-trick of his T20I career by scalping the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in the final over of the first innings. It was the only positive thing for New Zealand amidst Suryakumar Yadav's carnage.

The Kiwis received a massive blow in the very first over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Finn Allen. The chase went nowhere from there as Devon Conway (25) and Kane Williamson (61) failed to score briskly during their 56-run second-wicket partnership.

A resurgent Yuzvendra Chahal strangled the run flow further in the middle overs and scalped two pivotal wickets in his comeback game, reasserting his value to the side.

Deepak Hooda also got an opportunity to bowl a couple of overs, and he made optimum use of it by scalping four wickets in the end as the Kiwis were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second T20I, Team India captain Hardik Pandya reflected on his side's performance and said:

"Absolutely, can't get any better than this. Special innings by Suryakumar Yadav. He put us at least 30 runs ahead. Would have taken 170. After that, the bowlers were clinical."

He continued:

"We decided to go in with an aggressive mindset. It is not that you take every ball on. It's about the mindset, it's about body language. We ticked all those boxes. Looking at the dew, no, proper water from the rain, the bowlers stuck to the plan and got the wickets."

Fans react to India's clinical win against New Zealand on Sunday

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the 2nd T20I:

The action will now shift to Napier, where India will square off against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, November 22.

