Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's deflating ODI series loss vs New Zealand at home

New Zealand beat Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final ODI of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, January 13. Courtesy of the win, they managed to seal the series by a 2-1 margin. It was also New Zealand's first ODI series win on Pakistan soil against the hosts.

After choosing to bat first, the Men in Green reached a decent total of 280/9 on the back of Fakhar Zaman's (101) responsible century. Mohammad Rizwan (77) and Agha Salman (45) supported him with vital knocks. Tim Southee picked up three wickets for the visitors.

In response, the Kiwis' batters adapted to the conditions and put in a collective effort to chase down the target in 48.1 overs. Devon Conway (52) and Finn Allen (25) gave a decent start with a 43-run opening stand in the tricky chase. Kane Williamson (53) came in at the fall of the first wicket and went on to anchor the innings in the company of Conway and then Daryl Mitchell (36).

Pakistan bowlers brought their side back into the contest by picking up a couple of wickets and reducing the Kiwis to 205/6. With the match evenly balanced, Glenn Phillips (63* off 42 balls) played a blinder at this juncture and poured water on hosts' chances in the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reviewed his team's performance in the contest and said:

"We executed our plans in the first 30 overs. Got back-to-back wickets but Philips came in and totally changed the complexion of the game. Bowling wasn't up to mark n the last 15 overs. We were 15-20 runs short. When Fakhar and Rizwan was batting, it looked we will score 300 plus.

"See we were expecting the ball to turn which didn't happen. But the spinners executed their plans but the lastt 10 overs, we weren't upto the mark. When your team mate steps up is a great thing. Good partnership between Fakhar and Rizwan."

Fans react after New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the 3rd ODI on Friday

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

