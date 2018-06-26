Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 ODI batsmen from the 90s

Top ten one day international batsmen in the 90s

Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 14:38 IST
4.78K

In the 90s, when Sachin Tendulkar was building his reputation as the greatest batsman in the modern era, there were a few others who staked their claim as the best with the willow in the limited overs arena. During the 90s, ODI cricket was privileged to witness a galaxy of batting stalwarts who looked a class apart from the rest.

Sachin Tendulkar was engaged in a fierce rivalry with West Indian flawed genius Brain Lara, Australia’s Mark Waugh and Pakistan’s Inzamam Ul Haq for being hailed as the best stroke maker in the world. Besides them, you also had some world class batsmen in Aravinda De Silva, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sanath Jayasuriya and Saeed Anwar who were second to none with their ability with the willow.

So it would be interesting to compile a list of the best one day batsman of the 90s who entertained cricket fans all across the globe with their master class stroke play.

The time frame taken into consideration for selection is the decade of 90s (1990-1999)

For my selection, i have considered only those batsman who scored above 3000 runs at an average of at least 25.

I have considered consistency at run scoring, strike rate and ability to score hundreds as the main parameters for ranking the batsmen from 1 to 10.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

India v Sri Lanka - Tri-Series Game 8
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably God’s greatest gift to world cricket. Sachin was India’s batting mainstay all through the 90s. A young Tendulkar started his career batting in the middle order but a whirlwind 82 off just 49 deliveries against New Zealand at Napier opening the innings tempted the Indian think tank to make him shift up the order. There was no looking back. Sachin made the opening slot his own and became a prolific run-getter for India all through the 90s.

The 'Master Blaster' plundered 24 tons against quality attacks all through the decade. His game was based on his perfect balance, still head and exquisite timing. He possessed all the shots in armory but looked vintage with his classic drives straight down the ground. Sachin carried the expectation of billion die-hard fans and more often than not brought joy and happiness to the entire nation with his exceptional strokeplay.

Sachin Tendulkar ODI Record (1990- 1999)

Matches:228 | Runs: 8571 | Avg: 43.07 | SR: 86.81 | 100s 24


Page 1 of 11 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
10 established batsmen who have scored more ODI ducks...
RELATED STORY
ODI teams with best spin attacks ahead of ICC 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 best first change bowlers in ODIs
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could take a hat-trick
RELATED STORY
10 great batsmen who have excellent numbers in Tests but...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 performances in ODI World Cup finals
RELATED STORY
March 17: When the underdogs shocked the big boys
RELATED STORY
10 most memorable moments in India-Pakistan World Cup...
RELATED STORY
India's Perfect 11 Against Pakistan at World Cup: A Recap
RELATED STORY
5 things every fan remembers from the 90s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us