Top 10 T20I teams and the best individual performance by their bowlers

Ravi Bopara

T20 is the shortest form of the game played at the international level. The format came into limelight after the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The format was expected to be a batsman-friendly format since the batsmen had the license to strike the ball hard from the first ball itself.

A plenty of batsmen have literally ended bowlers' careers by destroying them with their shots. However, there have been a few bowlers who have always had the upper hand over the batsmen. The leg-spinners have completely revolutionized T20 bowling and have been successful in scalping more than 5 wickets in their 4 overs.

Here are the top 10 T20I teams and the best individual bowling performance by their bowlers in a T20I innings:

#10 England - Ravi Bopara - 4/10 vs West Indies, 2011

England v West Indies - NatWest International Twenty20 Match

Surprisingly, the record for the best bowling performance by an English player in a T20I innings is held by all-rounder Ravi Bopara. The player whose full name is Ravinder Singh Bopara brought up his best bowling performance against a mighty West Indies side.

When England battled the Caribbean side in a T20I match at London, English skipper Graeme Swann elected to field first after winning the toss. J Charles and DR Smith helped Windies to get off to a stable start as they were 62/1 at one stage. But the game changed when Swann introduced Bopara into the attack.

The medium pacer derailed the Windies innings by dismissing D Hyatt, N Bonner, C Barnwell, and opposition captain Darren Sammy. He had figures of 3.4-0-10-4 at the completion of the Windies innings. Bopara, who has picked just 16 wickets in his entire T20I career was adjudged the man of the match for his epic performance with the ball.

