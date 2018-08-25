Top 15 Mind-Blowing Cricket Facts You Should Know

India's final win is also part of this list

Cricket, the gentleman's game is more than just a game. In India, It's just impossible to remain unaffected by the love-wave of this game. Even, the people who do not have any kind of interest in any sport, they would also be stuck to the television set during a match between India and Pakistan, or a World Cup match. So, all the cricket lovers around the globe should know these 15 mind-blowing facts about cricket.

#1 Player who played Tests for two countries

Pataudi played his debut Test as a member of England National Team

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the '8th Nawab of Pataudi', was the only cricketer, who played Test cricket for both India and England. He played six Test Matches, three for India as captain and three for England.

#2 Champions in all format World Cups

2011 ICC World Cup Champions - Team India

India is the only country to hold the record of winning all the 60-overs, 50-overs and 20-overs World Cup.

In 1983, India won the 60-overs ICC World Cup, beating West Indies in the final. In 2007, India won the 20-overs ICC World Twenty20, beating Pakistan in the final and in 2011, India won the 50-overs ICC World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

#3 Player with most consecutive Test appearance

Alastair Cook

Former English skipper, Alastair Cook is the only player, who has played the most number of consecutive Test matches. Cook has played 157 consecutive Tests and surpassed Allan Border, who previously held the record for playing most number of consecutive Test matches, 153.

#4 All the four innings of a Test on the same day

All four innings of a test on the same day

The Lord's Test between England and West Indies in 2000 holds a unique record. All the four innings of that Test were played on the same day.

Two more such instances are there. In 2002, the Test between New Zealand and India, and in 2011, the Test between South Africa and Australia.

