Top 3 most 50+ scores in a single ODI World Cup ft. Virat Kohli

India's number three Virat Kohli scored a fourth consecutive 50+ score in the 2023 World Cup with a 113-ball 117 against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-hander played his typical role. Rohit Sharma took on the bowlers in the early phase of the powerplay. When he got out, Shubman Gill took over that job and increased his strike rate to reach 79 (65). When Gill had to walk out 'retired hurt', Shreyas Iyer and Kohli jointly kept the run rate going.

Kohli took risks only against specific bowlers. In the tantalizing Mumbai heat, he ran more runs than any other batter and ended up cramping himself. By the time he got out, India were in a comfortable spot at 327/2. A strong finish from Shreyas Rahul and KL Rahul took them to a record-breaking 397-4.

Amid the many Sachin Tendulkar records Kohli broke in the match, there was also the one for collecting the most 50+ knocks in a single edition of the World Cup. Check all the three top-holders here:

#3 David Warner and Rohit Sharma - 6

Rohit has been in equally stunning form this World Cup. However, his role has been different from Kohli's and involves taking many more risks for the team. In 2019, he was the chief accumulator too, scoring 648 runs at 81.

He scored as many as five centuries (against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) and one half-century (against Australia). These six 50+ scores are the third-most in one edition of the World Cup.

In the same edition, David Warner also collected six 50+ scores. He put up tons against Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa and as many fifties versus Afghanistan, India and England. Overall, he scored just one run less than Rohit.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan - 7

Tendulkar held the record for 20 years. He scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup with six fifties and one century at an average of 61.18. His fifties came against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Kenya while the only three-figure knock came against Namibia.

Bangladesh legend and one of the world's greatest-ever all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan, scored as many 50+ scores in the 2019 edition too. In eight innings, he failed to get past 50 only once (against Australia) and scored big tons against England and West Indies. Overall, he scored 606 runs at 86.57.

#1 Virat Kohli - 8

Kohli's century against New Zealand was his eighth 50+ score in this edition of the World Cup. Previously, he scored fifties against Australia, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands, a 95 against New Zealand, an 88 against Sri Lanka, and two centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.