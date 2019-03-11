×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 3 cricket teams which dominated in the past but have struggled in recent times

Siddharth Rajput
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
432   //    11 Mar 2019, 17:00 IST

Clive Lloyd lifting the world cup trophy.
Clive Lloyd lifting the world cup trophy.

One cannot plausibly argue that sports, culture, and politics are not interrelated. Additionally, there have been many instances when a particular game has dominated for a few decades followed by others. Many conspicuous examples are there like the monopoly which hockey enjoyed in pre and early post-independence era in India.

Today, we will be talking about three cricket playing nation who were feared and revered for their performances but aren't that much venerated these days. There can be overwhelmingly several grave reasons for the precipitous decline in the popularity of a game in a country. 

These reasons include factors such as political instability, corruption and ineffective organization by the respective cricket boards.

#3 Sri Lanka

Unarguably World's Best Spinner Ever
Unarguably World's Best Spinner Ever

It's hard to naturally imagine a talented team which traditionally consisted of several top guns is struggling desperately to even compete; especially in white-ball cricket. A successful team which had Lasith Malinga's pace, Muttiah Muralitharan's spin, Sanath Jayasuriya's aggression, Kumar Sangakkara's wicket-keeping, Tillakaratne Dilshan's unique flair, and Mahela Jayawardene's captaincy, all of them able to dominate the match single-handedly.

After the retirement of these six stars, there was no smooth transition to the youngsters in the Sri Lankan cricket team from one generation to the next generation. Muralitharan even once publicly stated that politics was destroying cricket in Sri Lanka.

Sri-Lankan cricket board is much less effective and there have been frequent news of corruption in the SLC. The team, in addition, have struggled with leadership issues, poor selection, and abysmal fielding.

Sri-Lanka lost to Bangladesh at home in Nidahas trophy
Sri-Lanka lost to Bangladesh at home in Nidahas trophy

It's painful to watch once a glorious team beyond their days of success. But the recent resurgence of the Sri Lankan team against South Africa might be their comeback to the past days.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Chris Gayle Muttiah Muralitharan ODI Cricket Test cricket
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Sri Lanka and West Indies
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
8 instances which prove that Sachin Tendulkar is the epitome of sportsmanship
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's top 5 match-winning knocks
RELATED STORY
5 brilliant MS Dhoni moments in limited overs cricket that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
5 most mismanaged cricketers of recent times in international cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us