Top 3 highest individual scores by an Indian player against New Zealand in ODIs

Two top cricketing nations in India and New Zealand are currently going head-to-head against each other in a three-match ODI series in the former's den.

While their rivalry is not on par with the likes of India vs Pakistan or Australia vs England, the two sides have played some big games at marquee events over the last few years. Unfortunately, for India, New Zealand have been the cause of heartbreak for the Men in Blue at ICC events on more than one occasion.

In total, India have come locked horns with the Black Caps in 106 one-day international matches, out of which 56 have been won by the Men in Blue. The Kiwis have come out on top on 49 occasions while one game in 2022 ended in a tie.

Let's take a look at the top three highest individual scores by an Indian player against New Zealand in ODIs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 163* off 133 in Christchurch in 2009

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Probably the best ODI innings by an Indian on New Zealand soil came from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

On a tour where Tendulkar averaged a mammoth 122 with the bat, the former opener hit a magnificent 133-ball 163 in the third ODI to mark one of India's most comprehensive wins over the Kiwis.

After being put to bat first, India lost their most in-form batter, Virender Sehwag, early on. Tendulkar, however, put on a sumptuous display of batting. He utilized the mandatory power play to the best of his advantage. Then, in the company of Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar scored freely, dealing in boundaries, cutting gaps, and executing shots with unmistakable accuracy.

AADIL @Aadilafridi10



Sachin Tendulkar Scored 163* (133b, 16 4s, 5 6s) against NZ & got retired Hurt in 44th Over



Sachin Tendulkar Scored 163* (133b, 16 4s, 5 6s) against NZ & got retired Hurt in 44th Over

This is Highest ODI Score by Asian player in Newzealand #OnThisDay in 8/3/2009

The 'Master Blaster' continued in the same vein, entering the 90s with a maximum and soon bringing up his 100. But the best was yet to come. In a space of 32 deliveries since his 100, Tendulkar raced from 100 to 163.

However, a pulled muscle forced him to retire hurt in the 45th over. The Men in Blue eventually posted a gigantic score of 392/5 in their 50 overs. However, the visitors eventually won the match by 58 runs.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 186* off 150 in Hyderabad in 1999

Jay Shah @JayShah #OnThisDay in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar made 186* in his return to Captaincy against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Sachin along with Rahul Dravid (153 off 153 balls) scored 331 runs together, a world record that stood for 15 long years. India ended up winning the match by 174 runs. #OnThisDay in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar made 186* in his return to Captaincy against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Sachin along with Rahul Dravid (153 off 153 balls) scored 331 runs together, a world record that stood for 15 long years. India ended up winning the match by 174 runs. https://t.co/uMEtLc1CPj

Before his Christchurch masterclass, Sachin Tendulkar came up with a resounding knock against New Zealand at home with his blazing knock of 186* at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, in November of 1999.

Tendulkar, along with Rahul Dravid, took India from 10/1 to 341/2 when Dravid was dismissed for 153 (Dravid’s highest ODI score). The duo batted together for nearly 46 of the 50 overs in the Indian innings and put together 331 runs, a record partnership between any two Asian batters in ODI cricket till date.

Tendulkar blasted the ball to all parts of the ground and raced to his century. His unbeaten score of 186 remained his best score in ODI for as many as ten years. The special knock comprised of 20 elegant fours along with three sixes.

India crushed New Zealand by a mammoth 174 runs and Tendulkar undoubtedly picked up the Man of the Match Award.

#1 Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 in Hyderabad in 2023

The most recent entry on the list, Shubman Gill broke Sachin Tendulkar's record when he scored a marvelous 208 in 149 in the recently concluded first ODI against New Zealand.

Batting first on a not-so-easy Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium surface, the young right-hander first took some time to settle in. However, once his partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Gill flicked the switch and took on the onus of holding the innings together.

Even as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Gill managed to steady the ship for his side. He continued to be the common denominator and not only glued the Indian innings but also switched gears flawlessly after reaching his century.

His innings was a mix of calmness and aggression before he let loose and went berzerk at the backend of the innings. After smashing three back-to-back sixes to Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over, the 23-year-old became the youngest-ever double-centurion in ODI cricket.

Due to his masterful display, India posted a mammoth target of 350 for the visitors.

The Kiwis were in dire straits at 131/6 when Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner put together a match-turning partnership of 162 runs for the seventh wicket. While Santner played a second-fiddle, Bracewell came up with one of the best ODI knocks in the run-chase.

His unreal knock of 140 (from 78 balls), however, was in vain as India bundled New Zealand out for 337 to win the match by 12 runs on Wednesday (January 18).

