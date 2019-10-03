Top 3 Indian batsmen with most ODI runs without a century

Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja

Just like catches win matches, even centuries can win you matches. The importance of scoring runs in every format can never be overstated, and the sizable contributions like centuries are particularly memorable and useful.

But even though big knocks are important, we tend to forget some invaluable runs that come from the middle and lower middle order. Those runs often help the team in crossing the line or make the difference between a good total and a formidable one.

The Indian team has frequently had lower-order players who can accelerate from the word go. They may not have achieved a lot of personal batting milestones, but when it comes to the bigger picture, their contribution would be right up there along with those of the best batsmen.

Here, we take a look at three Indian players who have scored the most ODI runs without a century to their name.

#3 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was one of the most under-rated all-rounders of his time. Not only was he good with his variations, he was also flexible enough to bat at any position - always putting the team ahead of himself. That helped cement his spot in the team in the mid and late 2000s.

As a bowler Pathan could bowl upfront with pace and also control the run-rate in the middle overs by giving crucial breakthroughs.

A less known fact about Pathan is that he is one of the few batsmen to have played in all batting positions except the 11th. Overall, he scored 1544 runs in 87 matches with five fifties and a high score of 83 against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Pathan's bowling career looks equally impressive with 173 wickets at an economy of 5.27 including two fifers in the limited overs format.

Considering the skills he possessed, Pathan would definitely look back and regret not getting a ton in his ODI career.

