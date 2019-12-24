Top 3 Indian bowlers in Tests in 2019

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Mohammed Shami with Jasprit Bumrah

One of the major reasons why India have been dominant in Tests in the last couple of years has been because their pace attack has been one of their most lethal ever. Jasprit Bumrah’s debut in South Africa early last year was the turning point, and by the start of 2019, India had already won a historic Test series in Australia, with Bumrah leading the way with the ball.

The year also saw Mohammed Shami raise his game further in the absence of injured Bumrah during the second half of the year. Ishant Sharma has finally settled into his role as senior pacer, and he only seems to be getting better with age. When the year began, Umesh Yadav was nowhere in the scheme of things. However, the injury to Bumrah opened the doors again for the Vidarbha pacer, and he barged in with some impressive performances. Here’s a detailed analysis of India’s top three bowlers in Test matches in 2019.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

To say Mohammed Shami has been splendid in 2019 would be an understatement. Almost every time India got desperate for a wicket, he delivered. At times in the second innings, he was unplayable. Dale Steyn went to the extent of describing him the world's best fast bowler on current form.

In 8 Tests, Shami claimed 33 wickets at a brilliant average of 16.66, and a strike rate of 35.3. His 5 for 35 in the fourth innings bowled India to victory against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Shami went on to claim five wickets in the Ranchi Test against the Proteas, and finished with match figures of 7 for 58 against Bangladesh at Indore.

#2 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

The Indian pacer led the bowling department commendably in the year. When others were taking wickets, Ishant Sharma was happy doing the holding role. However, he had his own time in the sun as well, with a couple of brutal wicket-taking sprees.

In 6 Tests, Ishant picked up a rich bag of 25 wickets at an average of 15.56, and a strike rate of 32.5. He had two five wicket-hauls in the year. He claimed 5 for 43 and 3 for 31 at North Sound, and rounded off 2019 with 5 for 22 and 4 for 56 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test in Kolkata becoming the first Indian to claim a five-for in a pink ball Test. The Delhiite finished the year just 8 wickets short of 300 Test scalps.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav joined the party late, but made up for lost time with some fantastic bowling spells. With Bumrah injured, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also unfit, India were forced to go back to Yadav, a move they did not regret.

Yadav featured in 4 Tests in 2019, and claimed an impressive tally of 23 scalps at an average of 13.65, and a strike rate of 23.1. In his first Test on return, Yadav blew away the South African top order with figures of 3 for 37 at Pune. He added 3 for 22 as the Proteas followed on. Yadav continued his form in the next Test at Ranchi, picking up a total of 5 wickets. The Vidarbha pacer finished the year on a high, with 5 for 53 in the second innings of the day-night Test as India’s Test journey in 2019 ended on a memorable note.