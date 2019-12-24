Top 3 Indian ODI bowlers of 2019

Renin Wilben Albert

While the Indian bowlers, especially the pacers, had a significant role to play in India’s domination in Tests in 2019, they were highly impressive in the ODIs as well. The same reflected in the results as well, as India won 19 and lost only eight of the 28 ODI games the played in the year.

India’s bowlers did a fantastic job in the World Cup. A hat-trick from Mohammed Shami saved them from major embarrassment against Afghanistan. They also did an exceptional job to restrict New Zealand to 239 in the semi-final in Manchester, but the batting caved in under pressure as the Men in Blue lost the game. The Indian bowlers also played a major hand in impressive series wins in Australia, and later, in New Zealand as well.

Here’s a closer look at India’s top three ODI bowlers of 2019.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Like in Tests, Shami was India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs as well. In 21 matches, he picked up 42 wickets at an average of 22.64 and a strike rate of 25.3. His economy rate of 5.36 was also on acceptable lines.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar was preferred over him in the initial World Cup games, Shami proved his worth as soon as he was given an opportunity. He claimed 4 for 40 against Afghanistan, including a hat-trick, to see India home in a close encounter.

Shami picks up the big wicket of Shai Hope.



West Indies 70/2 after 19.2 overs.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ivfrZGfGU0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Shami was spectacular against West Indies, returning with figures of 4 for 16, and claimed a five-for in a losing cause against England, going for 69 runs. Shami was constantly among the wickets throughout the year; his 3 for 39 in Visakhapatnam played a key role in India squaring the series against West Indies.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Although he is currently injured and his return date still unknown, Kumar has had a very fruitful 2019. In 19 matches, he picked up 33 wickets at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 27.2 while maintaining an economy rate of 5.23.

Kumar returned with figures of 4 for 45 and 2 for 28 at Adelaide and Melbourne, as India won the three-match series 2-1. Further, in the five-match series in New Zealand, he claimed seven wickets as India triumphed 4-1. In between getting injured, Kumar delivered some memorable spells in the World Cup - 2 for 44 versus South Africa and 3 for 50 against Australia. He was excellent in the semis against the Kiwis as well with his 3 for 43. However, the performance went in vain. Kumar’s best bowling figures of 2019 came in the second ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain, where he picked up 4 for 31.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Although he was ruled out with injury for the second half of the year, Jasprit Bumrah had done enough to feature in the top three list of Indian ODI bowlers for 2019. In 14 games, the pacer picked up 25 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 31.8. He also maintained an exceptional economy rate of 4.62.

Bumrah was instrumental in India defending a target of 251 in Nagpur against Australia, conceding only 29 runs in 10 overs, while picking up two wickets. Bumrah had a very good World Cup as well as he rarely got his famed yorkers wrong. Beginning with 2 for 35 against South Africa, he picked up 3 for 61 against Australia, and was sensational in the game against West Indies with his 2 for 9. Further, Bumrah returned with figures of 4 for 55 against Bangladesh and 3 for 37 versus Sri Lanka. In the semi-final against New Zealand, he kept things quiet, claiming 1 for 39 in what turned out to be his last ODI game of 2019.