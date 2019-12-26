Top 3 Indian T20I bowlers in 2019

Renin Wilben Albert Published Dec 26, 2019

Deepak Chahar had an impressive year

With Jasprit Bumrah injured, and a constant merry-go-round being played among bowlers, India had a tough time in T20Is in 2019. Out of 16 matches they played in the year, they won nine and lost seven. With the World T20 to be played next year, India will have to start fine-tuning their bowling department.

In both the spin and pace departments, India tried out many combinations in the year, and most of them did not provide desired results. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya had to be dropped after managing just 8 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 42.87. Khaleel Ahmed also lost his place in the side after picking only 7 scalps in 8 games at an average of 37.14. The experiment with spinner Washington Sundar opening the bowling has also not lived up to expectations, with him claiming only 5 wickets in 11 games at an average touching 50.While India will make an effort to put things in order in 2020, we look back at the top three bowlers of the year in the team.

#3 Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini regularly touches speeds of 150 kmph

Navdeep Saini was the star performer on his debut with 3 for 17 as India defeated West Indies in the 1st T20I at Lauderhill. Saini dismissed Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, and Shimron Hetmyer, as Windies collapsed to 95 for 9 in their 20 overs. He then claimed 2 for 34 in the third T20I at Providence, again dismissing Pollard and Pooran, as India won the contest by seven wickets, and clinched the series 3-0.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuveshwar Kumar has had a just above average year

Bhuveshwar Kumar did not have an exceptional year in T20Is, but the others were so poor, he ends up making it to the number two spot. In nine games, Kumar claimed 8 wickets at an average of 33.87 and a strike rate of 24.7. He maintained an economy rate of 8.21.

His best of 2 for 19 came against West Indies at Lauderhill, in a match India won by 4 wickets thanks mainly to Navdeep Saini’s three-for. When not picking wickets, Kumar, on most occasions, ensured he wasn’t highly expensive.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's performances have been a pleasant surprise

There is a surprise right at the top. With 16 wickets in 9 matches, pacer Deepak Chahar turned out to be the most successful Indian bowler in T20Is.

Of his 16 scalps, six came in a record performance against Bangladesh at Nagpur in the deciding match of the series. Chahar’s 6 for 7 are now the best bowling figures in T20Is, bettering the 6 for 8 by Ajantha Mendis. At the start of the year, Chahar returned with fantastic figures of 3 for 4 in the T20I against West Indies at Providence. In India’s last T20I match of the year, at Mumbai against the same opponent, he impressed with a spell of 2 for 20. Chahar’s wickets came at an average of 13, at a strike rate of 11.9, and an excellent economy rate of 6.53.