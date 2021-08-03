IND vs ENG 2021: 3 wicket-keepers with the most runs for India against England

The measure of a wicket-keeper in Test cricket is his skill behind the wicket. In a five-day game, it's imperative that he be technically sound and fit for long periods of time. However, nowadays, a keeper is expected to be a capable batsman as well in order to be a valuable addition to the playing XI.

The Pataudi Trophy is an important one for Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's legacy. After his double heroics in Australia (2018-19, 2020-21) and home series performance against England, he will be looking forward to making a mark in the country where he made his Test debut the last time India toured in 2018.

Pant's record in England and New Zealand's swing-friendly conditions has not been particularly impressive. He scored 267 in six Tests at an average of 22.25, which is underwhelming considering his career average of 43.84. However, he remains the only Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test hundred in England. He will be looking to join the elite list of Indian keeper-batsmen to have won a Test series in England.

With that in mind, let's look at the Indian wicket-keepers with the most runs for India against England:

#1 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007-14) - 778 runs in 12 Tests

One of India's best Test wicket-keeper batsmen of all time, the former Indian captain has an impressive record in England. With 778 runs at an average of 37.04 and eight half-centuries in 23 innings, MS Dhoni averages more in England than the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

His best series performance in England came in the 2007 Pataudi Trophy, where he scored 209 runs in three Tests at an average of 52.25. It was his first tour there, and he came out with flying colors, scoring two crucial half-centuries.

Dhoni scored 76 off 159 balls in the fourth innings of the first Test as India managed to pull off a famous draw at Lord's. Dhoni followed it up with scores of 92 and 36 in the final Test (India took a 1-0 lead after the first two games) as the visitors drew the Oval Test and won their first Test series in England since 1986.

Highest Test score by an Indian keeper in England...

93* by Rishabh Pant

Previous: 92 by MS Dhoni at The Oval 2007#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 11, 2018

#2 Farokh Engineer (1967-74) - 563 runs in nine Tests

A flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman from Mumbai, Farokh Engineer remains one of India's legends in the keeping department. He has scored 563 runs at an average of 37.53 in nine Tests, including four half-centuries in 17 innings. The wicket-keeper was an important part of India's first Test series win in England in 1971 under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar.

His best performance in a series came on the 1971 tour. He scored 172 runs in five innings at an average of 43. Batting in the lower order, he chipped in with vital contributions in all the matches.

He had scores of 59 & 28* in the final Test - which was a decider after the first two games were drawn. During the first innings, he walked in when India were 125-5 after England posted 334 runs. His fifty ensured that the team reduced the massive lead, which was anticipated when he came into the middle. A solid 28* in the fourth innings while chasing 173 meant that India won their first series in England.

#3 Kiran More (1986-90) - 247 runs in six Tests

My first @BCCI captain and India's greatest-ever all-rounder, wish you a very happy birthday @therealkapildev, may you be blessed always with good health pic.twitter.com/pg53rZFtfy — Kiran More (@JockMore) January 6, 2021

The Baroda wicket-keeper batsman was India's first-choice keeper for about seven years, beginning with the England tour of 1986. More has 247 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.17 — the highest of any Indian wicket-keeper — with one half-century.

Like the other wicket-keepers, More's best individual series performance also came in a Test series win in England. He scored 156 runs in five innings at an average of 52, with crucial cameos in the first two wins.

However, his highest score of 61* came in the next tour in 1990. India were 0-1 coming into the final Test of the series. Coming at No. 9, his contribution helped India get to 606-9 in the first innings. The match eventually ended in a draw as India lost the series.

