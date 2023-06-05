Top 3 Indian wicket-takers in Tests in England

The final of the second edition of the World Test Championship between India and Australia is due to start on June 7 at The Oval in London. It is a massive occasion for both teams as they look to complete the two-year cycle with a trophy.

India have been a consistent force in Test cricket in recent times and a win in the final would be the perfect representation of their status in the longest form of the game. Australia, on the other hand, have down really well in the current cycle and will be looking to add the WTC trophy to their glittering cabinet.

In the 2021 WTC final, New Zealand comfortably defeated India, who were let down by both their batters and bowlers. This time around, they will hope for a better performance as they look to end their trophy drought.

While the batters will have a huge role to play, it will be important for the bowlers to step up, as Australia have a fearsome batting line-up. Indian bowlers will look to draw from their previous experiences in English conditions.

On that note, here's a look at the top-3 Indian wicket-takers in Test matches in England:

#1 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has picked up 51 wickets in 15 Tests in England. In English conditions, Ishant has two five-wicket hauls to his name and has a bowling average of 33.35. His best returns came at Lord's in 2014 when he picked up seven wickets and helped India achieve a victory for the ages. His other five-wicket haul came in Edgbaston in 2018, but this was in a losing cause.

Overall, Ishant Sharma has represented India in 105 Tests, taking 311 wickets. His last Test match for India was against New Zealand in 2021 in Kanpur. Since then, he has dropped out of the Indian selection committee's plans. At 34, a comeback seems unlikely, especially considering the fact that India has a talented pool of pacers at the moment.

#2 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup winning skipper

The legendary Kapil Dev, who was India's first World-Cup winning captain, is second on this list, having picked up 43 wickets in England. He played 13 Tests in the country, picking up 43 wickets at a bowling average of 39.18. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name in English conditions, one at Lord's and the other at Edgbaston.

Overall, Kapil Dev picked up 434 wickets in Test matches and also scored 5248 runs, including eight centuries.

#3 Anil Kumble

With 619 Test wickets in his kitty, Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in the longest format

Anil Kumble, courtesy of his 36 wickets in 10 Test matches in England, is third on this list. Despite being one of India's most prolific wicket takers in England, Kumble didn't always thrive in the conditions, proved by his average of 41.42. His best figures are 4-66, which he claimed in Headingley in 2002.

Overall, the leg-spinner represented India in 132 games, picking up 619 wickets, which is still the most by an Indian in the longest format of the game.

