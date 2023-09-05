Top 3 knocks by an Associate batter against India in ODIs ft. Anshuman Rath

Team India have been among the powerhouses of 50-over cricket, especially since the turn of the century. Having been crowned world champions twice in 1983 and 2011, the Men in Blue have often attracted a tremendous following for the games featuring them, thanks to their unmatched fan base.

Therefore, it is no surprise that cricketers from Associate nations want to put their best foot forward when they play against India. In the ongoing Asia Cup, Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh grabbed his chance to be in the headlines by scoring an elegant half-century.

Although his side eventually lost the game, the 22-year-old etched himself into the minds of Indian and perhaps even world cricket fans.

The Asian giants have almost always emerged victorious against the Associates, several batters have provided them a scare. The likes of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Ireland played as Associate members before becoming full members.

While numerous batters have stuck gold against Team India from those sides, there are many other instances of batters from countries that are Associate nations to date.

Let us look at the top three of such knocks by Associate batters in ODIs against India.

#1 Anshuman Rath - 73 off 97 balls

Anshuman Rath played an inspirational captain's knock against India in 2018.

Indian fans probably still haven't recovered from the mighty scare Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath gave them in the 2018 Asia Cup.

With India scoring a formidable 285/7 in their tournament opener, the result seemed a forgone conclusion. However, Rath had other ideas as he stitched together a sensational 174-run partnership with his opening partner Nizakath Khan for the first wicket.

Especially impressive in Rath's knock was his infallible composure and ability to mix the singles and twos with timely boundaries.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he fell after scoring 73 off 97 deliveries, with the side on the verge of pulling off a massive upset. With the southpaw dismissed, Hong Kong fell away to finish on 259, 27 runs short of the finish line.

Nevertheless, the knock was a great indication of Anshuman Rath's impressive batting prowess in 50-over cricket. The wicket-keeper batter has scored over 800 runs in 18 ODIs at an impressive average of 51.75, with a century and seven half-centuries.

#2 Maurice Odumbe - 83 off 91 balls

Odumbe was among the pillars of Kenyan Cricket.

While it is unfortunate to see Kenyan cricket down in the doldrums, there was a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when they were arguably the best non-Test-playing nation.

In what might be a shocker to fans, the side has beaten the mighty Indians twice in the 50-over format, including once in India. The first of those came in a tri-series in India in 1998 when middle-order batter Maurice Odumbe took centerstage.

The right-handed batter scored a sensational 83 off 91 deliveries in Gwalior, leading Kenya to a competitive 265/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts succumbed to an inspired bowling and fielding performance by the African nation to be shot out for 196.

Odumbe's brilliance led Kenya to qualify for the final against India, featuring Bangladesh as the third side.

The now-retired right-handed batter is among the stalwarts of Kenyan Cricket alongside Steve Tikolo. Odumbe scored almost 1,500 ODI runs in 61 games, with 11 half-centuries.

#3 Daan Van Bunge - 62 off 116 balls

Van Bunge fought a lone hand on a treacherous Paarl wicket.

Another valiant knock from an Associate batter came in Team India's opening game of the 2003 World Cup against the Netherlands. While many remember the Men in Blue reaching the final, they were given a scare by opening batter Daan Van Bunge.

Following a sensational bowling performance of restricting India to a sub-par 204, the Dutch believed they could cause an earth-shattering upset. While the Asian giants immediately shut down those thoughts, reducing the Netherlands to 82/8, the right-handed opener remained impenetrable.

Van Bunge scored a resilient 62 off 116 deliveries, showcasing tremendous defensive skills, but could get no other top batter to hang around with him. His fight eventually ended with the side still needing over 65 runs.

The now-retired 40-year-old was among the first Dutch batter to make a mark on the international stage, with three 50s in his 37 ODI games.