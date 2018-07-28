Top 3 occasions when Team India choked in ICC events

Yash Mittal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.89K // 28 Jul 2018, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

3 times Team India choked in ICC events!

During the course of the 2010s, India has been one of the most consistent sides when it comes to ICC Events.

India started the decade with an abysmal 2010 World Twenty20 where they failed to get past the super-eight stage. The ignominy was shrugged off the following year as the Men in Blue proceeded to lift the 2011 World Cup at home.

The victory was followed by the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 where India went undefeated throughout the tournament.

Since the Champions Trophy, India has qualified in the top-4 of all the succeeding ICC events, but have failed to capitalize on crucial moments.

Today, in this article, we will look at the top three occasions when Team India choked in ICC events.

#3 India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Twenty20, 2014

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Twenty20, 2014

Occasion:- Final

Venue:- Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

India faced Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2014 World Twenty after having stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament.

They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions West Indies by the same margin of eight wickets before proceeding to overcome hosts Bangladesh and Australia to set up a semi-final showdown against the Proteas.

Virat Kohli was in scintillating form throughout the tournament and the right-hander brought his A game against South Africa to help India chase down 172 in the semi-finals.

Kohli was at it again in the finals as he stroked a 58-ball-77 but Yuvraj Singh, India's white-ball cricket talisman for a better part of 12 years, scored 11 off 21 balls, denied the rampaging Virat Kohli the strike, thus resulting in the lowest first-innings total in a World T20 final. India scored just 19 off the last four overs- the second lowest they have managed in a T20Is.

India scramped their way to 4-130 in 20 overs which were chased down with ease, thanks to Sri Lankan's talisman Kumar Sangakkara, who compiled a 35-ball-52 to steer his side to an ICC title- at last.

1 / 3 NEXT