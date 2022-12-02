Top 3 ODI batting performances for India against Bangladesh

Following the conclusion of their white-ball series against New Zealand, Team India are set to travel to Bangladesh for a multi-format series.

The two Asian sides will compete in a three-match ODI World Cup Super League series and a two-game ICC World Test Championship rubber.

The opening ODI is scheduled to be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. The following two ODIs will also take place at the same venue on December 7 and December 10.

While the Men in Blue fielded a young side in their three ODIs against New Zealand, regular senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are set to return to the starting XI in Bangladesh.

The hosts, meanwhile, were dealt a huge blow ahead of the tour as their designated skipper Tamim Iqbal suffered an injury during a practice session, ruling him out of the ODI series. Even in-form pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI.

With Team India and Bangladesh all set to resume their ODI rivalry, we look back at three memorable batting performances by the Men in Blue against their Asian rivals.

#3 136 off 122 - Virat Kohli in Fatullah at 2014 Asia Cup

One of Virat Kohli's special knocks while chasing in ODIs came during India's opening game at the 2014 Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh managed to get a decent total of 279 in 50 overs, on the back of skipper Mushfiqur Rahim's 117 off 113. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/50.

When India came out to bat, it was Kohli's one-man show that took the game away from the opposition. India lost both their openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, within a span of five runs when Kohli decided to launch a counter-attack.

The former India skipper smashed 136 off 122 with the help of 16 fours and a couple of sixes at a magnificent strike rate of 111.48. He stitched together a very crucial 213-run partnership for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (73).

India swiftly chased the target down and won the game by six wickets thanks to Kohli, who won the Man of the Match award.

#2 137 off 127 - Rohit Sharma in Melbourne at 2015 World Cup

India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

While he also hit a century against Bangladesh at the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit's 137-run knock against the Bangla Tigers at the 2015 ODI World Cup will be right up there as one of his personal bests in ODIs.

It ended up coming under a pretty tough situation that too, in a must-win quarterfinal encounter.

On a bouncy Melbourne track, India found themselves struggling at 115-3 after 28 overs. Suresh Raina joined Rohit as the duo put together perhaps India's most crucial partnership of the tournament by adding 122 runs in 15 overs.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Today in 2015,

Rohit Sharma's 137 against Bangladesh helped India to qualify to the semi-final of the World Cup. It is the HIGHEST by any Asian player in men's WC knock-outs.



Indian men's ICC knock-out wins since 2015:-

2015 WC (MOTM: Rohit - 137)

2017 CT (MOTM: Rohit - 123*) Today in 2015,Rohit Sharma's 137 against Bangladesh helped India to qualify to the semi-final of the World Cup. It is the HIGHEST by any Asian player in men's WC knock-outs.Indian men's ICC knock-out wins since 2015:-2015 WC (MOTM: Rohit - 137)2017 CT (MOTM: Rohit - 123*) https://t.co/D7L4GZGKL0

Rohit fought his way to his seventh ODI century against a fully pumped-up Bangladeshi team, who gave their absolute best in the field and made India work hard for every single run.

The Men in Blue needed someone to bat through the innings and help them post a decent total. Rohit took responsibility and helped India reach 302, which sufficed as Bangladesh fell way short and India grabbed a place in the final four of the World Cup.

Striking at 108.7, Rohit's 137-run knock off 127 balls was laced with 14 boundaries and three sixes.

#1 175 off 140 - Virender Sehwag in Dhaka at 2011 World Cup

India v Bangladesh: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup.

Virender Sehwag scored a record-breaking 175 off 140 balls during the opening clash of the 2011 50-over World Cup.

Settling the nerves with a boundary on the very first ball, the former Indian opener provided early indications that the 2011 World Cup was going to be a momentous one for India. There was no looking back after that.

He sent the Bangladeshi bowlers on a leather hunt as he deposited the ball into all corners of the ground. Driving, pulling and lofting the hosts bowlers to perfection, the right-hander struck 14 fours and five sixes on his way to a belligerent 175.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets #OnThisDay

Virender Sehwag made a blistering 175 off 140 balls Vs Bangladesh to secure India a win in the First Match of the 2011 World Cup !

A Thread on the fabulous inning from the Indian Opener. Virender Sehwag made a blistering 175 off 140 balls Vs Bangladesh to secure India a win in the First Match of the 2011 World Cup !A Thread on the fabulous inning from the Indian Opener. #OnThisDay Virender Sehwag made a blistering 175 off 140 balls Vs Bangladesh to secure India a win in the First Match of the 2011 World Cup !A Thread on the fabulous inning from the Indian Opener. https://t.co/4nEcCTbplr

Virat Kohli, too, scored an unbeaten ton on his World Cup debut. The two Delhi boys battered the bowlers as India set Bangladesh a mammoth 371-run target.

It was always going to be a herculean task for the Tigers, who fell short by 87 runs. While Tamim Iqbal scored 70, Munaf Patel took a four-fer for India. Expectantly, Sehwag was handed the Player of the Match award for his heroic knock.

