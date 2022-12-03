Top 3 ODI Indian bowling performances against Bangladesh 

Less than a week after the completion of their white-ball tour of New Zealand, Team India are set to travel to Bangladesh for a multi-format series.

The two Asian teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI World Cup Super League series and a two-game ICC World Test Championship rubber.

The Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka is scheduled to host the first two ODIs on Sunday, December 4, and Wednesday, December 10. The third and final game will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on December 10.

Regular stars including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return to the starting XI after they were rested for the New Zealand tour.

Bangladesh's designated skipper Tamim Iqbal, meanwhile, suffered an injury during a practice session and will not compete in the ODI series, dealing a severe blow to the hosts. In Tamim's absence, Litton Das will captain Bangladesh for the first time.

Even the in-form pacer Taskin Ahmed is sidelined for the opening ODI.

With Team India and Bangladesh all set to clash in an ODI series after more than seven years, we look back at three memorable bowling performances by the Men in Blue against their Asian rivals.

#3 4/29 - Ravindra Jadeja in Dubai at the 2018 Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja took a brilliant 4/29 vs Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup [Pic Credit: ICC]

After a hiatus of almost 14 months, Ravindra Jadeja returned to white-ball cricket with a bang when he took a fabulous 4/29 during a Super Four clash of the 2018 Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

Jadeja was called in as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya and the former grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

After opting to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah set the tone early by dismissing the Bangladeshi openers inside the first 5.1 overs.

Then came Jadeja in the last over of the mandatory powerplay. He got off to the worst possible start as the left-arm spinner leaked 11 runs off his first three balls against Shakib Al Hasan. However, on the very next ball, he got his revenge by outfoxing Shakib with a slower ball. From there on, he completely dismantled the Bangla Tigers' batting order.

Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim were dismissed in quick succession by Jadeja, who later returned to get rid of Mosaddek Hossain to finish with a four-wicket haul.

Due to his efforts, India bundled out Bangladesh to 173 before eventually winning the game with seven wickets and 82 balls to spare.

#2 5/23 - Javagal Srinath in Dhaka in a tri-series in 1998

Javagal Srinath of India is congratulated by team-mates after taking a wicket

The only Indian pacer to take three five-wicket hauls in ODIs, Javagal Srinath produced one of his finest bowling displays during the opening game of the 1998 tri-series against Bangladesh.

After opting to bat first, the Bangladeshi batters did not get any reply to the accurate line and length of Srinath as the wickets fell in heaps.

Alongside his new-ball partner Debashish Mohanty, Srinath rocked the hosts quite early as the duo put them at 22 for 4 after 12.3 overs.

A 109-run partnership between Anamul Islam (69*) and Khaled Mahmud (47) recovered things for Bangladesh. However, the Karnataka speedster returned to haunt Bangladesh and claimed three more scalps to complete his excellent fifer.

Bangladesh were restricted to 190, with India chasing down the target courtesy of a splendid 125-run partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin (84) and Sachin Tendulkar (54).

#1 6/4 - Stuart Binny in Dhaka in 2014

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



It's still the best bowling performance by an Indian in an ODI.



How many of you watched the match live? #OnThisDay in 2014, Stuart Binny bowled a dream spell, ending with figures of 4.4-2-4-6 in an ODI against Bangladesh!It's still the best bowling performance by an Indian in an ODI.How many of you watched the match live? #OnThisDay in 2014, Stuart Binny bowled a dream spell, ending with figures of 4.4-2-4-6 in an ODI against Bangladesh!It's still the best bowling performance by an Indian in an ODI.How many of you watched the match live? https://t.co/QoloxuNicb

Perhaps the most momentous event in the India-Bangladesh rivalry took place when Stuart Binny annihilated the Bangla Tigers in their own backyard.

During the second ODI of the Men in Blue's tour of Bangladesh, the visitors' backs were against the wall as they were bowled out for just 105 while batting first. With Bangladesh at 44-2, needing just 62 more runs, India required a miracle of sorts to turn the game in their favor.

Stand-in captain Suresh Raina handed the ball to Stuart Binny in the ninth over. In the space of 28 deliveries, he left the Bangladesh dressing room and fans in utter disbelief. Utilizing the swing on offer, the right-arm seamer first broke the partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim (11) and Mohammad Mithun (26) before dismissing Mahmudullah for a golden duck.

Binny wreaked havoc on the Bangladeshi batters and took three more wickets in the space of just six balls. Binny's mesmerizing spell bowled Bangladesh out for a paltry 56 runs (Bangladesh's lowest-ever ODI total) with the visitors winning the contest by 47 runs (D/L method).

Binny's magical spell of 6/4 is not only the best ODI spell in an India-Bangladesh fixture but even holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs.

Also Read: Top 3 ODI Indian batting performances against Bangladesh

Poll : 0 votes