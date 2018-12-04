Top 3 players who could go unsold in the upcoming IPL auction

Gautam Gambhir may not find a buyer this season

With IPL auction being scheduled to take place on 18th of December in Jaipur, the franchises must have prepared the list of players they would be eying for in the upcoming IPL Auction. IPL being such a huge and grand event as far as the game of cricket is concerned, the franchises would be eager to leave no stone turned in picking out the best of players from the lot that would go under the hammer in the auction.

With a lot of money being involved and a lot at stake, the teams would be willing to rope in the best players from the auction. The teams that have weak batting or bowling unit would like to make improvements in these respective departments. The already settled sides like Chennai Super Kings would like to rope in some fresh Indian talents into their squad.

Few big players found themselves being released by their respective teams and there are chances of them not finding a buyer in the auction for next year’s IPL. Before the auction that takes place next month, let us have a look at the top three players who are probably going to go unsold there.

#1 Gautam Gambhir:

The two-time IPL-winning captain was expected to be a big buy in the IPL auction earlier this year but he was sold for an amount of Rs 2.80 Crore, which is quite low considering the high standards that Gambhir has set throughout these years.

His performance with the bat and as a captain has been quite good in the past few years. Last year, Gambhir got a chance to represent his first IPL team but it turned to be a disaster. Under him, Delhi Daredevils (DD) lost five of their first six matches.

Ahead of the auction for next year’s tournament, he was released by DD. Going by his recent struggles and aloofness from international cricket, there are high chances of him going unsold in this year’s auction

#2 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj seems to have lost the golden touch that made him one of the best T20 players for India. He was once regarded as one of the best players in the world, going by the rich form that he was in. His sublime and flawless timing made him a hot property in the cricket market. But that is not the case now.

In IPL 2018 auction, like his former teammate Gambhir, he was, surprisingly, sold at his base price of Rs 2 Crore as his first IPL team Kings XI Punjab was the only franchise to bid for him. His poor form in the tournament also saw him being dropped from the playing XI and in total, he played just eight games in which he scored just 65 runs at a below-par strike-rate of 89.04.

Yuvraj is surely not going to be the first choice for the franchises when he would go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL auction.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Though it has been a long time since he has played in the IPL, Starc was a hot property in IPL 2018 auction. Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders bid extensively for him and raised his price to 9.40 before KXIP backed out. In the end, he missed the entire season of the IPL due to an injury.

Because of him being so injury-prone, he might not find a buyer this season. With the Australian players missing a major part of the league, Starc may be one of them and so the franchises would not like to spend their money on a player who would not even play the entire season for their side.

