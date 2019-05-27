Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 players with most matches as captain in World Cup history

Ricky Ponting is the most successful captain in World Cup

The twelfth edition of the biggest tournament in the World Cricket - the 'ICC Cricket World Cup' is set to kick off from May, 30 in England and Wales. All the teams will be led by their respective captains in the World Cup. The captain of the side is the head of his team and has all the authority to make decisions be it on the field or off the field.

The skipper is given the credit for the success of his team while he is also held accountable for the flop show of his team. The role of the captain of the team becomes more crucial in a big tournament like the World Cup. It is a very important job to take the right calls in crunch situations.

The World of Cricket has witnessed many great captains like Clive Llyod, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni and many others. We have mentioned about the top three players who led their side for the most number of matches in the World Cup.

#3 Mohammad Azharuddin (23 Matches)

Mohammad Azharuddin led India in 3 World Cups

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin is at third place on this list. Mohammad Azharuddin who holds the record for hitting three consecutive centuries in his first three Test matches made his ODI captaincy debut in 1990.

Like every skipper on this list, Mohammad Azharuddin also led his team in three World Cup tournaments - 1992, 1996 and in 1999. The Hyderabadi player has led the Indian team in 23 matches in the World Cup. However, India did not taste enough success in the World Cups under his leadership.

Team India managed to win only 10 matches while they lost 12 matches during his captaincy in the World Cups. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led Indian team won only 45.45% of their matches from 1992 to 1999 in the World Cup.

The elegant right-hander had a decent batting record in the tournament, averaging 39.33 with the bat and having the highest score of 93.

