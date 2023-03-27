Top 3 run-outs from the WPL 2023 ft. Deepti Sharma 

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 culminated on Sunday, March 26, as Mumbai Indians (MI) sneaked past Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in the final.

Led by some top-quality bowling and composed knocks from Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (37), the Mumbai-based franchise surpassed the final hurdle and defeated DC by seven wickets with three balls remaining.

Hayley Matthews came out as one of the game-changers in the final, delivering a five-run spell that included two maidens and three wickets. Due to her superlative bowling display, the Caribbean star not only won the Purple Cap but was also handed the award for Most Valuable Player of the season.

Apart from this, WPL 2023 wasn't averse to moments of magic on the field, either in the form of spectacular catches, diving stops, or direct hits. Speaking of direct hits, quite a few game-changing moments in the tournament came in the form of a run-out.

Let's look back then at three of the best run-outs in WPL 2023.

#3 Harleen Deol runs out Humaira Kazi

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Harleen Deol - One of the best fielders in Women's cricket.

Alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol is considered one of India's best outfielders and she displayed her brilliance in the game against MI in the WPL.

During Match 12, Deol was standing at deep mid-wicket when Harmanpreet Kaur splashed a flick towards deep long-on. The Gujarat Giants (GG) star sprinted about 30 meters to her left before picking the ball and throwing it towards the bowler's end.

Remarkably for Deol, she hit the stumps directly from deep, inflicting a terrific run-out of Humaira Kazi. This was certainly one of the best-affected run-outs from the deep in WPL 2023.

In what was a brilliant display of action, MI players in Amanjot Kaur and Yastika Bhatia came together to deal a huge blow to UP Warriorz (UPW) in the high-octane Eliminator between the two teams.

In the must-win encounter, the MI bowlers were on top of UPW, sending both their openers to the pavilion inside the first three overs. In their chase of 183, UP pinned their hopes on in-form batter Tahlia McGrath.

Unfortunately, for McGrath, she fell short of her crease in her response to a single by Kiran Navgire. After Navgire pushed the ball to extra cover, she hared across to the other end but McGrath was a little slow off the blocks.

On the other hand, extra-cover fielder Amanjot grabbed the ball cleanly and threw it towards the batter's end. Despite her throw firing above the stumps, Yastika made sure to collect properly and dislodge the bails in no time.

McGrath's dismissal forced UP to stare down the barrel as they lost the Eliminator by a healthy margin of 72 runs.

#1 Deepti Sharma's brilliance to run out Issy Wong

Perhaps the best inflicted run-out of the competition came when the UP Warriorz's vice-captain Deepti Sharma showed great presence of mind in a league match against Mumbai.

With her cleverness, Deepti caught MI batter Issy Wong off guard and got her out in the last over of the MI innings.

Wong looked in good touch as she scored 32 runs off 19 balls for the Mumbai Indians. She was batting with number 10 batter Jintimani Kalita in the final over bowled by Deepti.

In the over, Wong hammered a six and a four. She successfully connected with another in an attempt to run two. The second run stirred little interest in Kalita. As the deep throw to Deepti arrived, Kalita was prepared to give up her wicket.

Quite surprisingly, Deepti didn't dislodge the bails at the non-striker's end. Instead, she threw the ball quickly towards the striker's end and hit the stumps. Wong was caught short of her mark and had to return to the pavilion.

Considered one of the most clever players in women's cricket, Deepti's moment of brilliance once again displayed her cunning game awareness.

