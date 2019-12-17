Top 3 T20I knocks by Indian batsmen this decade

Virat Kohli owned the Australian bowlers at Mohali

The T20 format has developed a lot this past decade, as the batsmen have come to realize that it needs a game plan as well, apart from hitting the big ones. Earlier, the belief was that the format is tailormade for the hard-hitting batsmen to come out and display their talent. However, over the last few years, the cricket universe has witnessed several special innings from players who were earlier deemed to be misfits in this format.

The Indian team has had considerable success in the shortest format of the sport since 2010. They reached the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup and also played the semifinals in the 2016 edition but have failed to replicate the success they achieved in 2007.

While India couldn't win another twenty-over World Cup this decade, several batsmen from the country have played some memorable knocks in this format. Here’s a glance at the top three T20I knocks by Indian batsmen in this decade.

#3 Suresh Raina - 101 vs South Africa, 2010

Suresh Raina became India's first ever T20I centurion in 2010

India reached West Indian shores to play the T20 World Cup in 2010 with several big names from the IPL on the team roster. MS Dhoni was the captain of the side which featured the likes of Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Yusuf Pathan. With a host of big hitters present in the team, the fans expected India to dominate the opposition bowlers.

Raina produced a classic knock in the group stage of the tournament and became the first T20I centurion from the nation during the fixture versus South Africa. He hit 101 runs off 60 balls and guided India to a total of 186/5. The left-handed batsman showed no signs of fear, facing the dangerous duo of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel with expert adeptness.

He slammed nine fours and five sixes during his knock. The Uttar Pradesh-born player deservedly received the Man of the Match award as his innings helped India win the match by 14 runs.

