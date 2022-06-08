Top 3 T20I knocks by Rishabh Pant 

Over the last few years, Rishabh Pant has positioned himself as India's first-choice gloveman in all three formats. With his immense power and wide range of shots, Pant is currently one of the most flamboyant left-handers in the world.

While he has repeatedly demonstrated his worth in red-ball cricket, Pant is yet to do justice to his true potential in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20Is. Having made his T20I debut in 2017 against England, Pant initially found it difficult to cement his place in the team.

The 24-year-old hit just a single half-century in his first 16 innings. It wasn't until India played England again in March of 2021 that he became a regular in the shortest format. In 37 T20I innings, Pant has amassed 683 runs at an average of 24.4 and a strike rate of 126. He has also registered three half-centuries to his name so far.

With several first-choice names missing out, Pant will also act as deputy to KL Rahul in the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa.

On that note, let's revisit Rishabh Pant's top three T20I knocks.

#3. 58 off 38 vs West Indies in 2018

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the last match of the two-month-long series between India and the West Indies. With the three-match T20I series already in the bag for the hosts, they aimed for a whitewash over the Caribbean nation.

After winning the toss, the visitors elected to bat first in the third T20I. West Indies were helped to a strong 181-3 due to an excellent finish provided by Nicholas Pooran (53 off 25 balls) in only his fifth international game. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

The target didn't seem to be an easy one when the hosts lost Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul within the powerplay. The sixth over saw Pant join hands with opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The two left-handers took the onus of taking India home and stitched together a match-winning partnership of 130 runs for the third wicket. The two kept finding boundaries in every other over and never let the required run rate creep up.

The keeper-batter soon brought up his first T20I half-century with a ramp towards fine leg. With his 30-ball fifty, Pant became the second-youngest Indian to score a half-century in a T20I. Dhawan also registered his career-best 92 off 62. However, the last two overs saw both set batters get dismissed.

The tense drama escalated as the game went till the last ball. However, a single on the ultimate delivery saw India complete the whitewash.

#2. 65* off 42 vs West Indies in 2019

West Indies v India - 2019 Series

Just after their heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup 2019, India toured West Indies for an all-format series. Following winning the first two T20Is of the three-match series, the two teams met in Providence, Guyana.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first on what was a slow wicket. Deepak Chahar provided India with a good start, demolishing the Windies' top-order with three wickets in his first two overs. Keiron Pollard (58 runs off 45 balls) brought stability to the West Indies before Rovman Powell's late blitz helped them put up 146 on the board.

In response, India lost both their openers within the first five overs. With skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant at the crease, India had a tricky chase in front of them. The two batters adopted a measured approach and brought the equation down to 85 from the last ten overs.

From there, it was all mauling as both bullied the hosts into submission. While Kohli lost his wicket on 59, Pant remained unbeaten at 65 off 42 - his career-best T20I score. He wrapped up the game in a glamorous way for India, hitting a six in the final over to complete the clean-sweep.

#1. 52* off 28 vs West Indies in 2022

Rishabh Pant enjoys batting against the Caribbean team and his best T20I inning also came against them.

The West Indies toured India in February earlier this year for a three-match ODI and T20I series. All three T20Is were played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

During the second T20I, West Indies won the toss and put India in to bat first. The hosts got off to a flying start thanks to Kohli but the dismissals of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put more pressure on Pant when he came in to bat at 72/3 in the 10th over.

Pant didn't take long to settle in and announced his arrival at the crease with a boundary on his very first delivery. He added 34 runs in 3.5 overs with Kohli before Roston Chase dismissed the former skipper for 52 runs off 41 balls.

The responsibility of providing India with a strong finish fell on the shoulders of two southpaws in Pant and Venkatesh Iyer. The duo hunted in alliances and stitched together a crucial 76-run partnership, which proved to be a match-defining one.

With a barrage of boundaries, Pant started to take the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners. The 15th over, in which he smashed Pollard with three fours, changed the tides in India's favour.

With the help of seven boundaries and a solitary maximum, Pant reached his half-century in 27 balls. Iyer also contributed with a decent 18-ball 33. 76 runs in their last six overs promoted India to 186-5 in their 20 overs.

Pant was adjudged the Player of the Match for his vital contribution with the bat, as India eventually won the game by just eight runs.

