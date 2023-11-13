Top 3 teams with most ODI sixes in a calendar year ft. India in 2023

In the exhilarating world of ODI cricket, sixes stand as a testament to a batter's power and audacity. Sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes not only ignites the crowd's enthusiasm but also puts the opposition under pressure.

The modern-day cricket exhibits an aggressive style of play where the batting team tries to assert themselves over the bowlers.

There was a time when only one attacking batter in the lineup would do for a side. However, teams now stress on having multiple individuals who can single-handedly turn the tide of any game in any situation.

The current Indian batting group also has multiple world-class match-winners in their ranks. In their recent 160-run thumping over the Netherlands, the Men in Blue trounced a big-hitting record to their name.

The Indian cricket team, which hit 16 sixes in their 2023 ODI World Cup clash against the Dutch in Bengaluru, have now become the team with the most ODI sixes in a calendar year. The side has hit a total of 215 sixes so far this year.

On that very note, let's take a look at the top three teams with the most ODI sixes in a calendar year.

#3 South Africa - 203* sixes in 2023

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

At No. 3 are South Africa, who have clobbered 203 ODI sixes so far this year. They boasts some of the world's best hard-hitting batters and have perhaps one of the best middle-order.

While Quinton de Kock has been mustering runs for fun up the order, the consistency shown by Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen has been phenomenal. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen have also chipped in with crucial cameos from time to time.

South Africa have played 21 ODIs so far this year and have won 15 of those encounters. Klaasen has been their highest six-hitter with 42 maximums in just 19 innings.

The likes of Miller (34 sixes), De Kock (30 sixes) and Markram (29 sixes) have also been efficient in six-hitting. The Temba Bavuma-led side will certainly add a few more to their list in coming days.

#2 West Indies - 209 sixes in 2019

Chris Gayle in his farewell ODI in 2019 [Getty Images]

West Indies features on this list simply because of one individual - Christopher Henry Gayle. The 'Universe Boss' went berserk in his swansong year in ODIs and hammered as many as 56 sixes alone.

Gayle, who played 15 ODI innings in 2019, accumulated 753 runs, including 55 fours and 56 sixes. Apart from this, Nicholas Pooran (27 sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (22 sixes) also hit over 20 maximums across the year.

The West Indian team was filled with power-hitters in 2019, with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Carlos Braithwaite, and Evin Lewis also in the mix. The Caribbean unit, which was captained by Jason Holder for the majority of the year, hit a total of 209 sixes in 2019.

#1 India - 215* in 2023

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been fabulous as an opening pair [Getty Images]

As mentioned earlier, India recently broke the record for hitting the most number of sixes in 50-over cricket in a single calendar year. The Rohit Sharma-led side has now mustered 215 sixes in just 30 ODI games so far this year.

Rohit Sharma, who has endorsed the aggressive brand of cricket, has led the charge from the front as the 'Hitman' has himself struck as many as 60 sixes. Rohit's 60 maximums are now also the most any batter has hit in a single calendar year.

His opening partner, Shubham Gill, has been a revelation himself at the top of the order. The elegant batter is the highest ODI run-getter of the year with 1500 runs, laced with 38 exquisite sixes.

The list is followed by Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, who have struck 23 and 22 maximums, respectively. No. 5 wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has also smashed 16 big hits so far.

These stats only go to show that the current Indian top five batters are at the peak of their powers, and if they continue their merry run in the upcoming semi-finals and final, there might be no stopping India from lifting its much-awaited third ODI World Cup silverware.