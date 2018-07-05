Top 3 teams with the most number of ICC titles since 2000

Yash Mittal
05 Jul 2018

3 teams that have won the most number of ICC titles since 2000

Winning World titles in any sports is an arduous task. It requires extensive planning and tremendous execution of the skills as a group to come out on top when it actually matters the most.

At the turn of the new millennium, we used to have two ICC events- Champions Trophy (every two years) and the 50-over World Cup (every four years). But, with the addition of T20 cricket in 2003, we now have at least one World event every year.

Post-2000 there have been 17 ICC events (ICC World Cup- 4, ICC Champions Trophy- 7, ICC WT20- 6) held all across the globe, and there have been few teams who've managed to forge an incredible sense of consistency and panache when it mattered the most.

With the 2019 World Cup just ten months away, let us today, look back at the top three teams with the most ICC titles win since 2000.

Here's my compilation:-

#1 Australia (5)

The unbeatables'

ICC Cricket World Cup- 3, 2003, 2007, 2015

ICC Champions Trophy- 2, 2006, 2009

ICC World T20- 0

At numero uno of this coveted list are the reigning 50-over World Champions, Australia.

The most successful team in the history of ODI cricket, Australia has won five 50-over World Cup's, three of which have been achieved post-2000. The Kangaroos, under Ponting, remained unbeaten en-route to back-to-back title wins in 2003 and 2007, defeating India (by 125 runs) and Sri Lanka (by 53 runs, D/L) what were highly one-sided finals.

High-profile retirements of the core of their team in Gilchrist, Hayden, and McGrath meant Australia had an underwhelming 2011 World Cup, before they rallied again four years later under Micheal Clarke, to regain the crown in front of 90,000 plus people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having said that, the new millennium didn't start all that well for the Aussies. A Quarterfinal loss to India in ICC Knockout 2000 was followed by an even more insipid showing in the 2002 event. After four unsuccessful attempts at the Champions Trophy, Ponting & co finally got it right as they notched up back-to-back title wins, defeating West Indies in 2006 and overcoming their traditional rivals across the Tasman, New Zealand three years (2009) later in South Africa.

While an elusive World T20 trophy still awaits them, there is no doubt that if there is one team that knows how to win World events-- it's Australia.

