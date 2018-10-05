Top 3 Test batsmen of all time

The Wall

Test Cricket is a game of patience, a game of perseverance. Not everyone is cutout for the hardships encountered while donning the whites.

In today's fast world, Test cricket has taken a back seat. As a result, the players aren't trained enough to survive in a test. However there are some, who have left a memorable mark on the old format of the game. In this article, we take a look at the top three greatest Test batsmen of all time.

PS: The slides aren't in a preferential order.

#1. VVS Laxman

Australia v India - Second Test: Day 4

VVS Laxman has been hailed as one of India's greatest Test batsmen of all time. Not only has he performed consistently, but also has won countless matches for India.

His signature leg glance and leg flick are fondly remembered today. And not only do the fans adore him, his record more than demands the respect that he gets.

The picture below shows his Test batting statistics.

#2. Don Bradman

Bradman At Worcester

Don Bradman is considered arguably the greatest batsman of all time. So legendary was the Australian's legacy, that he was even knighted at the end of his career.

Throughout his career, Bradman was never stumped out. He has a mind boggling career batting average of 99.94, missing the three figures just slightly.

While comparisons were drawn between him and Sachin Tendulkar, both are great in their own way. Bradman achieved these records at a time when the Windiest were top contender's, with Bodyline bowling widely prevalent.

This scenario makes his achievements even more astounding and unbelievable.

#3. Rahul Dravid

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 3

Rahul Dravid was one of the greatest batsmen ever to don the whites. A gentleman on and off the field, Dravid always played in the spirit of the game.

There are countless instances where his steadfast approach towards batting saved India from getting red-faced. Be it contributing to a mammoth score, or stabilise a sinking Indian innings, Dravid was there.

While his success didn't equally translate into the shorter formats of the game, Test cricket is always going to be his yard.

Rahul Dravid Test statistics Source: Google