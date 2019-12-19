Top 3 Test knocks of this decade

RAVI KIRAN CR FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 03:31 IST

Ben Stokes pulled off a fantastic run-chase against Australia

In a decade dominated by T20 cricket, we have seen some of the best batting performances in Tests. Several legends of the game bid adieu to Test cricket in this decade while some new legends in the making stamped their authority. The number of Tests that produced a result was higher than any other decade.

The majority of Tests lasted less than five days due to the preparation of result-oriented pitches. Batsmen had to dig in deep to challenge these sorts of pitches. It's never easy to switch from one format of the game to the other within a matter of a few days. That was one of the challenges for the batsmen this decade.

Despite all these challenges, some of the batsmen played brilliant knocks to help their team achieve the desired result. When the chips were down, these batsmen refused to give up.

#3 Brendon Mccullum 302 vs India, Wellington 2014

McCullum attempts a sweep shot

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, New Zealand came into the Wellington Test with a good chance of clinching the series trophy. On a greenish wicket, Indian captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first.

The decision seemed to be spot on as the Kiwis were bundled out for 192 in the first innings. McCullum struggled in the first innings and fell cheaply for 8 runs to Mohammed Shami. In reply, India posted 438 with Rahane scoring a ton and Dhawan contributing with a handy 98.

Trailing India by 246 runs, the Kiwi batsmen had their task cut out. They found themselves struggling at 94 for 5 in their second innings with Zaheer Khan rattling the Kiwi top order.

Needing 152 more runs to erase the deficit with just 5 wickets in hand, an innings defeat was on the cards for NZ. But Brendon McCullum had other ideas. He along with wicket-keeper BJ Watling turned the tables around with a mammoth 352 run sixth-wicket partnership.

McCullum started his innings cautiously against the Indian attack and then piled on the agony. Both these batsmen frustrated the Indian bowlers with their patience and strokeplay. Mccullum finally fell for 302 after taking his side to safety.

The Kiwis declared their innings on 680/8, setting India a target of 435 runs with only two sessions left to play on the final day. India could only manage 166 for 3 by the close of play despite a Virat Kohli century. This epic knock of 302 from McCullum helped NZ win the series 1-0.

