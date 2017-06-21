Top 4 debutants during Anil Kumble's tenure

In a fairy-tale run under Anil Kumble, India witnessed quite a few youngsters coming through the ranks.

Jayant Yadav was one of the youngsters to emerge under the tutelage of Kumble

In a shocking turn of events, Anil Kumble stepped down from his role of the head coach of Indian cricket on Tuesday. It marked the end to an era which saw Indian cricket flourish under the tutelage of the legendary leg-spinner.

Under his coaching, India won almost everything that came their way, both home and away. It was a dream run for any coach and certainly the one which can’t be matched easily.

In the past one year, the Indian side had quite a youthful look about it. Youngsters flourished, and some of them made their debut during Kumble’s tenure. They performed well and now present themselves as assets for the national side.

Let’s take a look at the 4 top players who debuted under Anil Kumble:

#1 Jayant Yadav

England toured India for five Tests last year. India survived a scare in the first match at Rajkot where the English batsmen took full toll on the bowlers. The Virat Kohli-led side somehow managed to draw the game on the last day.

Amit Mishra’s inefficiency led to his exclusion from the playing XI which meant that Jayant Yadav made his debut in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. The off-spinner made an immediate impact and bagged 4 wickets and scored 62 useful runs in the match that India won.

At the end of the series, Jayant finished with 9 wickets from 3 matches and amassed 221 runs from 4 innings that included a century at Wankhede. His all-round abilities were lauded by many and the 27-year-old did full justice to his selection.

There were occasions in the series where he bowled even better that Ravichandran Ashwin. With a spinner like him in the wings, team India has assurance in the spin department.