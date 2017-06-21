5 best moments of Anil Kumble's tenure as coach of Team India

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 11:54 IST

Anil Kumble led India to a dream Test run

Anil Kumble’s tenure as the coach of the Indian cricket team has been no less than a dream run, but the end didn’t turn out to be smooth for the legendary Indian leg-spinner. In the recent past, he has had some heated altercations with Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper and he followed it up by stepping down from the post.

However, during his stint with the Men in Blue, he had several moments to cherish as the Indian team went on from strength to strength under Jumbo. As India search for its next Head Coach, we take you down memory lane and list down the five best moments of Anil Kumble’s journey as a coach of India.

#5 Number 1 in Test Rankings twice in two months

Test cricket is deemed to be a physically and mentally demanding format of the illustrious sport and rightly so, factoring in the rigours involved with the sport. It requires a tremendous level of persistence and grit to reach the pinnacle of Test cricket.

Under Anil Kumble, India have achieved the number one rankings as many as two times, which is commendable to say the least. In the first instance, it was Sri Lanka’s triumph over Australia by 3-0 that pushed India to the top of the pile.

They were surmounted by Pakistan following the Men in Green’s resilient show against England. However, soon after, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 against New Zealand in Kolkata and again bagged the number one slot.