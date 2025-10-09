Top 4 experts who questioned Harshit Rana's selection for AUS vs IND 2025 series ft. R Ashwin

India pacer Harshit Rana has been making headlines recently following his selection in the squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. The two sides will first clash in a three-match ODI series starting October 19 in Perth, followed by a five-match T20I series beginning October 29 in Canberra.

On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced the squads for both formats, with Rana earning a place in each. Since then, his inclusion has sparked surprise among fans, while several experts have also shared their opinions on the decision.

On that note, here’s a look at the experts who questioned Harshit Rana’s selection for the Australia vs India 2025 series.

Experts who questioned Harshit Rana’s selection for the Australia vs India 2025 series

#1 Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his thoughts on Harshit Rana’s potential as an all-format player, stating that several bowlers are currently ahead of the Delhi pacer in the pecking order. The 44-year-old noted that even Harshit himself knows he isn’t as deserving at the moment. Speaking during his YouTube live session, Kaif said:

“There are many players who deserve to play in all three formats. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj is one of them as he lacks nothing. He was the No. 1 bowler in ODIs, but he didn’t go to the Champions Trophy, while Harshit Rana did. In T20s, Siraj bowled well for GT in the IPL, and he deserves to play all three formats. Prasidh Krishna also deserves it. There are many bowlers who are ahead of Harshit Rana.”

“Now Rana is under pressure because he also knows that he is not as deserving, and that he has gotten the chance to play all formats too quickly. He is not yet ready to play Tests, perform in ODIs, and win matches in T20Is. When he played in Australia, he looked like the weakest bowler. He played, got hit around, and was then dropped. He looked very raw, and now he is under pressure because he himself didn’t expect to be in all three formats,” he added.

Kaif continued:

“He also got exposed. His main strength was his slower ball (his wicket-taking delivery), and his arm action didn’t change, but now batters have started hitting that same ball for sixes. We saw it in the Asia Cup, and his yorker is not his strength.”

#2 R Ashwin

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also questioned Harshit Rana’s selection for the series against Australia. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed doubts about Rana’s ability to contribute with the bat in the lower order, saying:

"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is - In Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8. But I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL final that flew off the edge (Nitish Kumar Reddy's dismissal). He has played for a while now for that one delivery."

"But he definitely has the ability with the ball. I will not accept it if someone says he doesn't have the skill. He definitely does. Such selections happen sometimes because you observe something from a player through close quarters and gain belief in him. Today everyone hails Ravindra Jadeja as a great player. But a time was there when some asked why Ravindra Jadeja was getting picked. I've picked up 540 wickets yet there were people that asked why I was getting picked,” he added.

#3 Kris Srikkanth

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth also weighed in on the debate, questioning the selectors’ constant chopping and changing while continuing to back Harshit Rana as a regular pick. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said [as quoted by The Indian Express]:

“By making such selections constantly, they are confusing the players themselves. Even we aren’t sure everyday what the selection will be. Suddenly Yashasvi Jaiswal is there and then next minute he won’t be there. There is only one permanent member: Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. By chopping and changing all the time, they’ll dent the confidence of the players."

“You don’t pick some players even if they do well and take others even if they don’t. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected. You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they’ve not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy,” he added.

#4 Sadagoppan Ramesh

Former India batter Sadagoppan Ramesh also voiced his concerns over Harshit Rana’s selection, arguing that Varun Chakaravarthy would have been a better choice for the ODI squad. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said:

"Varun Chakaravarthy shouldn't have been there instead of any of the other spinners picked in the ODI squad. Instead, the question should be Harshit Rana or Varun Chakaravarthy. Irrespective of where the game is being played around the world, my pick would be Varun Chakaravarthy. If it was atleast someone like Mohammed Shami, who is high quality, then it's fine."

So far, Harshit Rana has represented India in two Tests, picking up four wickets. In addition, he has claimed 10 wickets in five ODIs and five wickets in three T20Is.

