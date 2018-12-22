Top 4 Indian ODI wicket takers in 2018

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Over the years, the Indian bowling attack has been a dominating force in all formats of the game. Following a period of uncertainty, the Indian team has been able to develop their resources which has enabled them to succeed all around the world.

Credit goes to the bowling coach Bharat Arun who has worked extensively with this unit. In 2018, India featured in 20 ODIs, emerging victorious in South Africa, the Asia Cup, and the home series against the West Indies. A dismal England tour was followed up by a brilliant performance at the Asia Cup.

Let's take a look at the top 4 Indian wicket-takers in ODI's this calendar year.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja will be key to India's performance at the World Cup.

After a series of poor performances in 2017, Jadeja's axing from the ODI squad didn't come as a surprise. The hero of the 2013 Champions Trophy could not replicate the same in the 2017 edition when he claimed just four wickets in five games. He went wicketless in the first 2 ODIs touring the West Indies resulting in him getting dropped from the squad for the remainder of the series..

His poor form continued in the 2018 IPL where he claimed just 11 wickets in 16 matches.

When all hope seemed lost, an injury to Axar Patel during the 2018 Asia Cup led to Jadeja's inclusion in the squad. He came back strongly with seven wickets in just four games at an average of 4.45 including a 4-29 against Bangladesh. He continued by delivering yet again, picking up seven wickets in four games during the home series against the West Indies.

In 2018, Jadeja has taken 14 wickets in 8 games with an average of 24.57 and an economy rate of 4.59.

His form will be a relief for India giving them a chance to pick the best combination before the World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement