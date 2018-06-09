Top 4 Indian Test batsmen with the most number of centuries in England

Four Indian batsmen who never bowed down against England in Tests.

Dravid had a great time touring England

England has proved to one of toughest bowling units in the history of Test cricket, especially at home. Playing England at home has been proved to be one hell of a task. However, there have been many Indian batsmen who have faced the England bowling line-up at ease.

India has produced one of the finest Test cricketers in the history of world cricket. India had a rich history of batsmen par excellence. Indian Test batsmen have been believed to be one of the toughest batsmen to bowl in the history of world cricket.

Thus, in this article, we will look at top four Indian Test batsmen with the most number of Test centuries in England. This set of four Indian batsmen have proved to be the spinal chord of the Indian batting line-up in England.

#4 Sourav Ganguly (Three Hundreds)

Ganguly amassed 915 runs in 15 innings at an astonishing average of 65.35 at England

Sourav Ganguly, aka Dada, has been one of the finest Test batsmen in the history of Indian cricket. Ganguly made his Test debut in 1996 against England at Lord's. Ganguly was a batsman who combined grace with surgical precision in his dazzling strokeplay.

Ganguly, popularly known for his off-side dominance, remains the only Indian player in the history of cricket to score his debut Test match century at Lord's.

Ganguly has been one of the few Indian players who loved to play against England. In his Test career of 11 years, Ganguly amassed 915 runs in 15 innings at an astonishing average of 65.35 which also included three hard-fought hundreds with the highest score being 136.

Ganguly is the sixth highest-run scorer for India in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag holding the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

In his Test career, Ganguly amassed 7212 runs at an average of 42.12 which include 16 centuries. He finished his career as India's most successful captain.