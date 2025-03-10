Top 5 all-round performances in a losing cause in ICC tournament knockouts ft. Michael Bracewell

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell put up an exceptional all-round show in the final of the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy. New Zealand played India in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai and lost the game, ending as runners-up.

Batting first, New Zealand got to 251/7 from their 50 overs thanks to a vital unbeaten half-century from Bracewell at the backend. He also picked up a couple of big wickets but his all-round brilliance was not enough as India won by four wickets.

Apart from Michael Bracewell, there have been several instances in the past in ICC tournaments where players have put up solid all-round performances in knockout matches, albeit in a losing cause.

That said, let us take a look at the top five all-round performances in a losing cause in ICC tournament knockouts.

#5 Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis of South Africa in action - Source: Getty

In the 2002 Champions Trophy semifinal, former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis put up an all-round show against India. Batting first, India scored 261/9. Kallis bowled eight overs and picked up a wicket, giving away 50 runs. He picked up the key wicket of Virender Sehwag, who had scored a half-century.

In the chase, Kallis played a brilliant knock, scoring 97 runs off 133 balls, including six fours and a maximum, holding one end strong when wickets were falling from the other. However, it was not enough in the end as India won the game by 10 runs.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar scored 69 runs off 83 balls, including 10 fours and a six as India posted 264/6 on the board batting first in the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy.

Tendulkar also contributed with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 1/38 from 10 overs including a maiden. However, New Zealand chased the target with two balls and four wickets to spare as India eventually lost the final.

#3 Ravi Bopara

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a thrilling game, especially after being reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain. India batted first and posted a fighting total of 129/7 on a tricky wicket. Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara picked up three wickets, giving away just 20 runs from his four overs.

He then played a crucial 30-run knock off 25 balls in the chase as well. Unfortunately, England were restricted to 124/8, falling short as India won the final by five runs and lifted the trophy.

#2 Joe Root

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies - Source: Getty

England batted first in the 2016 T20 World Cup final against the West Indies in Kolkata and posted a total of 155/9. Joe Root played a key innings, scoring 54 runs off just 36 balls at a strike-rate of 150.00.

Defending such a total against a power-packed West Indies batting line-up, Root gave them the perfect start, dismissing both openers Johnson Charles (1) and Chris Gayle (4) cheaply. He bowled only one over but returned with figures of 2/9. Unfortunately, England ended up losing the final as West Indies won with two balls and four wickets remaining.

#1 Michael Bracewell

In the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai, Michael Bracewell smashed an unbeaten 40-ball 53 under pressure, including 3 fours and 2 sixes which propelled New Zealand to 251/7 as they batted first.

With the ball as well, Michael Bracewell bowled an incredible spell, giving away just 28 runs from ten overs and picking up two big wickets which included Virat Kohli and Axar Patel. As we all know, his efforts went in vain as India won the final in the end.

