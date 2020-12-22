Top 5 batsmen with the most runs in T20Is in 2020

The cricket universe expected 2020 to be a great year for T20I cricket. Australia was set to host the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The cricket boards had planned many bilateral T20I series on the road to the global event as well. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICC had to postpone the event.

Cricket Australia will host the T20 World Cup in 2022 now. India is set to host the next edition in 2021. Still, there was much T20I action in the year's second half.

Teams like England, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and West Indies entertained fans at home.

The batsmen played many memorable knocks in T20I cricket this year. However, It is pertinent to note that no player could touch the 500-run mark in 2020.

The fans witnessed an intense race for the number one spot on the batsmen's leaderboard. Here are the top five batsmen who scored the most runs in T20Is this year.

5. Kamran Khan - 335 T20I runs

Kamran Khan (Qatar) & Abdul Waheed (Saudi Arabia) were named the Man of the Match in their side's respective wins earlier today! #ACC #WRT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/5Ig9OkmseN — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

The only representative of the associate nations' group is Qatar's batsman Kamran Khan. The right-hander played seven T20 internationals for his country in 2020.

Advertisement

While he did not play against a top-tier team, Khan dominated the bowlers from the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Maldives, and Uganda.

Kamran performed magnificently in 2020, aggregating 335 T20I runs at an average of 47.85. His strike rate of 135.08 highlights how he ruled the opposition bowlers.

It will be interesting to see if Khan could take Qatar to the next level in T20I cricket during the 2021 season.

4. Tim Seifert - 352 T20I runs

Another fifty for Tim Seifert



NZ 83-1 after 9.1 overs#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/G7489mnhLj — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) December 20, 2020

New Zealand's wicket-keeper Tim Seifert sneaked into the Top 5 after some brilliant performances at home. Seifert played a pivotal role in his team's T20I series win against the Pakistan cricket team.

Tim played 11 T20 international matches in 2020. He could not impress much in the series against West Indies. However, the wicket-keeper made up for those failures with back-to-back fifties versus Pakistan. Seifert had scores of 57, 84*, and 35 in the three T20Is against the Men in Green.

Tim also registered a couple of fifties in the T20I series against the Indian cricket team. Thus, he attained the fourth spot on this elite list.