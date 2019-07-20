Top 5 batsmen with the most 50+ scores in ODIs in this decade

Rohit Sharma (left) and Ross Taylor (right)

The rules and playing conditions of cricket have undergone a metamorphosis over the last decade or so. Earlier, playing conditions equally favored both the batting and bowling aspects of the game. In the past, scores of 250 were considered par for the 50-over format. Bowlers would constantly make the batsmen work hard for their runs with an equitable battle ensuring that there were not many lopsided contests.

But, nowadays, because of the change in playing conditions and rules, the ODI format tends to favour the batsmen more. Pitches have become more batting-friendly and additionally, the use of two new balls has negated reverse swing for pace bowlers. These factors, along with better batting skillsets due to T20s, have played a role in helping the batsmen dominate with their strokeplay and play a consistent brand of cricket.

Here, we will look at 5 players who have scored the most number of 50+ scores in ODI cricket 2010 onwards and have proved to be the most consistent batsmen.

Honourable mentions:

AB de Villiers (2010-2018): 54 (135 matches)

Kane Williamson (2010-present): 52 (149 matches)

Eoin Morgan (2010-present): 50 (195 matches)

Joe Root (2013-present): 49 (143 matches)

Tillakratne Dilshan (2010-2016): 48 (159 matches)

#5 Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 56

Ross Taylor has been the backbone of New Zealand's batting line-up over the past few years. Taylor and Kane Williamson have stitched up numerous invaluable partnerships for Kiwi side during this decade.

Generally, Taylor does not remain in the limelight and his contributions often fly under the radar. Owing to this reason, he is not considered as one of the best ODI batsmen going around despite his consistency. Since 2010, he has played 155 matches and scored 6339 runs at an impressive average of 54.01, including 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

