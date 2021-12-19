Top 5 batting performances in Test in 2021

The year 2021 saw tons of runs being scored in the Test format. The batters showed excellent resilience and determination to produce match-winning knocks in tough situations.

After a COVID-19 ridden year in 2020, cricket was back in its feat this year. Hence, we witnessed some fascinating series' throughout the year including the ICC World Test Championship final. New Zealand got the better of a consistent Indian side in Southampton to win the maiden Test championship.

England captain Joe Root had a great year, accumulating 1606 runs at an average of 64.24. Meanwhile Indian opener Rohit Sharma played a couple of glorious innings to revive his Test career. A couple of other batters also made their presence felt with scintillating batting performances as Test cricket slowly revived its old charm.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five batting Test batting performances in 2021.

#5 Kyle Mayers (210* vs Bangladesh, Chittagong)

Kyle Mayers now holds the record for the highest fourth-innings score on debut (Credit: BCB)

West Indies' Kyle Mayers snared an unbeaten double century in his side's historic three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in February.

Bangladesh posted a daunting 395-run target against the team from the Caribbean Islands on a spin-friendly Chittagong wicket. Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the plot to pull off the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

The Barbados-born batter remained unbeaten on 210 runs, which included 20 boundaries and seven sixes. He only became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match.

#4 Travis Head (152 vs England, Brisbane)

Travis Head had set the Gabba on fire with a blazing hundred (Credit: Getty Images)

With Usman Khawaja breathing down the neck, Travis Head produced an innings of the lifetime in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Head repaid management's trust with a cracking century which came off just 85 deliveries and put Australia in the ascendency of the Test match. The 27-year-old batter from South Australia smacked 12 boundaries and two sixes to reach his third Test century and first Ashes hundred.

He completely decimated the English bowling attack to put Australia on top from where they never looked back. The home side notched a nine-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

#3 Rohit Sharma (127 vs England, London)

Rohit Sharma's Test credentials have often been put under the scanner. Despite a couple of opportunities, the talismanic run-scorer failed to cement his side in the red-ball format.

However, things changed drastically in the last two years when he was promoted to open the innings. Rohit immediately made his mark and carried on the brilliant run when India toured England earlier this year.

He scored a couple of half-centuries leading into the Oval Test where he brought his first overseas Test century and his eighth overall. The 34-year-old batsman reached the three-figure mark with a massive six over long-on off Moeen Ali.

Rohit scored 127 runs, which included 14 boundaries and a solitary six. His knock propelled India to a mammoth total that set up a historic win at the Oval.

#2 Joe Root (218 vs India, Chennai)

England captain Joe Root currently leads the batting charts of 2021 (Credit: Getty Images)

England skipper Joe Root landed in India on the back of an outstanding series against Sri Lanka. He scored a double hundred against the Lankans and backed it up with a 186-run knock in the second Test.

The talismanic run-scorer continued the brilliant run against Virat Kohli & Co. Root put up another double century in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The cricketer from Yorkshire came out to bat with England reeling at 63/2. He revived the visitors with a 200-run stand alongside Dom Sibley. Root completely decimated the Indian spinners to notch his fifth double hundred in Test cricket.

Root eventually fell for 228 runs, which included 19 fours and two sixes that lasted for 536 minutes. Riding on Root's double hundred, England posted 578 runs in the first innings which ultimately laid the platform for their victory.

England eventually won the match by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. However, the hosts made a superb comeback to win the rest of the games to win the series 3-1.

#1 Rishabh Pant (89* vs Australia, Brisbane)

Rishabh Pant's love affair with the fourth innings unfolded in the best way possible at the Gabba earlier this year. India chased down a record total of 328 to win two consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When Pant walked onto the pitch India were at 167/3 in pursuit of 328 runs. With his ability to launch a counter attack, the visitors still had a chance. He got a reprieve when he was batting at 16 off Nathan Lyon, who got the ball to bounce and turn, missing both the batter and wicket-keeper.

After that, Pant batted fearlessly, playing some breathtaking cover drives off Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the final session. He came down the track against Lyon and also unleashed reverse paddle sweeps to put the hosts on the backfoot.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar provided some assistance but it was Rishabh Pant who produced a magical knock. He took India over the rope in a game where India's greatest fans also gave them very little chance.

He remained unbeaten on 89 runs with the help of nine boundaries and a six. It will go down as one of the best match-winning played in the fourth innings of a Test match by an Indian batter.

