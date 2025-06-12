Top 5 best bowling figures by a captain in Tests at Lord's ft. Pat Cummins

Skipper Pat Cummins has helped Australia dominate South Africa in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. The prestigious Lord's Cricket Ground is hosting the game, which will crown the winner of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

The players performing well at the 'Home of Cricket' often get themselves mentioned in the honors boards. A bowler with a five-wicket haul in an innings or a total of 10 wickets in a game gets named on the board, which is generally a proud moment for any player.

The honor becomes more special when a captain produces an impressive showing to help his respective sides to control the proceedings. On that note, let's discuss the few players who have registered the best bowling figures as a leader at Lord's in the longest format.

#5 Daniel Vettori - 5/69 vs England, 2008

In May 2008, New Zealand met England in the first fixture of the three-match Test series at Lord's. Batting first, the visitors posted 277 with top contributions from Brendon McCullum (97) and skipper Daniel Vettori (48).

Thereafter, England did well to score 319 and take a first-innings lead of 42 runs. However, Vettori got into the honors boards with his figures of 5/69, and emerged as New Zealand's finest bowler.

The Black Caps were at 269/6 in the second innings, before the game ended as a draw.

#4 Gubby Allen - 5/43 vs India, 1936

During India's tour to England in 1936, the two teams clashed in the opening game of the series at Lord's. The English side were under pressure after India secured a 13-run lead in the first innings. At this point, they needed a bowler, who can wrap up the opposition's innings quickly.

The right-arm pacer, Gubby Allen came to the team's rescue as he dismissed Vijay Merchant for a duck. He then ran through the Indian batting and finished with figures of 5/43, resulting in India getting all-out for 93.

Then, England comfortably chased down the score and won by nine wickets.

#3 Gubby Allen - 5/35 vs India, 1936

In the aforementioned game, India were off to a fine start with openers Vijay Merchant and Dattaram Hindlekar in the first innings.

However, their 62-run stand was put to an end by Gubby Allen, who went past the defense of Merchant (35). The dismissal opened the floodgates for the home side, as they bundled out India for 147. Allen was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 5/35.

#2 Bob Willis - 6/101 vs India, 1982

The legendary pacer, Bob Willis is second on the list with his impressive performances for England in their Test fixture against India in 1982. Lord's hosted the first game of the three-match bilateral series between the two nations.

In the first innings, Willis grabbed three wickets, as England enforced a follow-on on India after securing a mammoth lead of 305 runs. Then, India bounced back firmly with a 369-run total, with Willis ending up with figures of 6/101.

England managed to seal the 65-run chase easily, with seven wickets to spare.

#1 Pat Cummins - 6/28 vs South Africa, 2025

Australian captain Pat Cummins recorded the best-ever Test figures by a captain at Lord's in the ongoing WTC 2025 Final. Batting first, Australia posted a 212-run total, with Steve Smith (66) emerging as the top batter.

Then, Cummins weaved his magic by ending with sensational figures of 6/28, as Australia bundled out South Africa for just 138. Cummins' key scalp included the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma (36) as well. Moreover, he also became the eighth Australian to reach 300 Test wickets.

At the time of writing, Australia are at 40/2 and are leading by 114 runs.

