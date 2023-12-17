Top 5 best bowling figures by an Indian seamer vs South Africa in ODIs ft. Arshdeep Singh

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has bowled a match-winning spell against South Africa in the 1st ODI at Johannesburg. The 24-year-old picked up five wickets for 37 runs in his full quota of 10 overs, helping the visitors restrict the Proteas to a paltry total of 116 runs.

After the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw due to the first match being washed out, it is all to play for in the ODI series. A win for the Men in Blue today will be a solid start in the three-match series, following which a couple of Test matches will also be contested.

Arshdeep Singh's 5/37 is the best bowling figures by an Indian seamer against South Africa in ODI cricket. On that note, let's check out the other four pacers who make it to this list:

#5 Ishant Sharma - 4/40 in Centurion in 2013

Ishant Sharma picked up a four-wicket haul in the 3rd ODI of India's tour of South Africa in 2013. Both Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers scored centuries in the first innings as the Proteas put up a total of 301/8. In fact, De Kock was in pristine touch, as he scored a ton in all three ODIs.

Ishant picked up the wickets of Henry Davids and JP Duminy in the eighth over to put India in a commanding position with the opposition at 28/3. However, De Kock and De Villiers put up a 171-run stand before the pacer dismissed the former at 101. He also scalped Ryan McLaren. The match ended in a no-result due to rain.

#4 Munaf Patel - 4/29 in Johannesburg in 2011

Munaf Patel was named Player of the Match for his 4/29 bowling figures against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of India's tour of South Africa in 2011. India just managed to put up 190 runs on the board in the first innings, with Lonwabo Tsotsobe (4/22) tearing through the oppostion's batting unit.

Munaf dismissed the in-form Hashim Amla in the second over of the innings. The medium-fast pacer also picked up the crucial wicket of Grame Smith, who top-scored in the match with 77, before dismissing Wayne Parnell and Morne Morkel in the death overs. India won the match by one run.

#3 Venkatesh Prasad - 4/27 at Wankhede in 1996

Batting first in Mumbai, the Men in Blue scored 267/6 in the only ODI on South Africa's tour of India in 1996. Sachin Tendulkar scored 114 off 126 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match at his home ground. The hosts won the match by 74 runs due to some extraordinary bowling by Venkatesh Prasad and co.

Prasad picked up four wickets in eight overs, conceding just 27 runs in the process. The Karnataka pacer dismissed Gary Kirsten, Hansie Cronje, Herschelle Gibbs, and Paul Adams. He held the record for the best bowling figues by an Inian pacer against South Africa in ODIs for 27 years until Arshdeep Singh broke it.

#2 Avesh Khan - 4/27 in Johannesburg in 2023

Like Prasad, Avesh Khan also picked up four wickets for 27 runs against South Africa. However, Avesh bowled three maiden overs, which gives him the edge on this list compared to the sole maiden over delivered by Prasad 27 years ago.

The recently-traded Rajasthan Royals player got the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj. Unfortunately, he could not pick up a five-wicket haul as Kuldeep Yadav bowled Nandre Burger to end the Proteas' innings.

#1 Arshdeep Singh - 5/37 in Johannesburg in 2023

Despite Avesh's splendid bowling effort, the Player of the Match of the ongoing India vs South Africa ODI in Johannesburg is likely to be Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh got the better of Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

By doing so, the Punjab Kings star broke a 27-year record that was held by Venkatesh Prasad. This fifer by Arshdeep Singh is also the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian vs South Africa overall (including spinners).

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are 96/1 in 15 overs and just require 21 runs to win the match.