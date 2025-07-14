Top 5 best bowling figures by an Indian spinner at Lord's ft. Washington Sundar 

With England primarily offering assistance to the pacers due to the pitch and playing conditions, it's an achievement for a spinner to prevail over the batters and register impressive figures. Their performances become extra special when they come to the Lord's, earning them an honor for a lifetime.

Ad

Indian spinner Washington Sundar produced one of the finest bowling performances on Sunday (July 13). He got past the key batters to help the visitors decimate England for a low score. As a result of his sensational four-fer, he has entered the elite list of spinners to achieve success at the Home of Cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at a few occasions when the Indian tweakers spun the web around the batters to return with terrific figures at Lord's.

Ad

Trending

#5 Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan - 4/52, 1971

The opening Test of the three-match series between India and England in 1971 took place at Lord's. The home side posted a 304-run total, with Alan Knott (67) being the top scorer. Bishan Singh Bedi took four wickets for the Indian team.

In response, the visitors took a 13-run lead by scoring 317, courtesy of Gundappa Viswanath (68) and Eknath Solkar (67). Then, Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan returned with figures of 4/52 to bundle out England for 191.

Ad

Chasing 183, India managed to score 145/8, before the game ended in a draw.

#4 Washington Sundar - 4/22, 2025

The third Test of the five-match bilateral Test series between India and England took place at Lord's.

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing Test at the Home of Cricket. They posted a 387-run total, with Joe Root (104) being their top batter. Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 5/74 and now has the most Test fifers by an Indian on overseas soil.

Ad

India managed to level the scores by scoring 387 as well, with KL Rahul (100) playing an impressive knock.

Although England were in a spot of bother at 87/4, senior players Root and Ben Stokes were guiding the side well. However, Washington Sundar got a much-needed breakthrough for the visitors by going through the gates of Root (40) and breaking the 67-run stand.

Sundar turned the game on its head by rattling the stumps of Jamie Smith (8) and Stokes (33) to turn the game on its head. He then ended England's innings on 192 by dismissing Shoaib Bashir (2).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sundar finished with supreme figures of 4/22 and also registered the best bowling performance by a spinner in England since 2002.

#3 Vinoo Mankad - 5/196, 1952

The second game of the four-match bilateral Test series in 1952 between India and England was played at Lord's.

After choosing to bat first, India posted a 235-run total, with opener Vinoo Mankad (72) being the top contributor. In response, England began their innings well, before Mankad bowled Reg Simpson (53).

Ad

The dismissal didn't deter the hosts, as they went on to dominate the proceedings by accumulating 537 runs. Mankad finished with figures of 5/196 off his 73 overs.

India returned with a better performance with the bat, scoring 378, with Mankad (184) playing a sensational knock. However, England chased down the 77-run target easily.

#2 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 5/127, 1967

India clashed with England in the second game of the three-match Test series in 1967 at Lord's.

Ad

The decision to bat first didn't go in India's favor, as they were dismissed for just 152, with Ajit Wadekar (57) being the top batter. Then, England maintained their dominance with impressive contributions from the top order.

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar denied Ken Barrington (97) a century, as England were at 185/3. Nevertheless, the home side posted 386, riding on Tom Graveney's (151) impactful knock. Chandrasekhar finished with figures of 5/127 off his 53 overs and was India's most successful bowler.

Ad

Although Budhi Kunderan (47) played well, the other batters didn't offer any resistance to England. As a result, India were all out for 110 and lost by an innings and 124 runs.

#1 Bishan Singh Bedi - 6/226, 1974

Bishan Singh Bedi holds the record for the best figures by an Indian spinner at Lord's. He achieved the feat during the second fixture of the three-match bilateral series in 1974.

Batting first, England were off to a stellar start, as they lost just their second wicket in the form of Dennis Amiss (188) at the score of 337. At this point, Bedi bowled his heart out and took quick wickets.

Ad

However, England got away with a brilliant partnership between captain Mike Denness (118) and Tony Greig (106), which helped them to post a mammoth total of 629. Bedi ended with figures of 6/226 while delivering a whopping 64.2 overs.

India responded by scoring 302, with Farokh Engineer (86) emerging as the top batter. India crumbled under pressure after being enforced a follow-on, and were all out for just 42. It is their second-lowest total in the longest format, behind the 36 they scored against Australia in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news