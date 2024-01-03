Top 5 best figures by an Indian in South Africa in Test cricket ft. Mohammed Siraj

India may never have won a Test series in South Africa, but that doesn't mean their bowlers haven't been able to feast on conditions in the Rainbow Nation.

Jasprit Bumrah made his mark as a Test bowler in South Africa, while others like Mohammed Shami have impressed in the modern era. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker among Indians in South Africa, closely followed by Javagal Srinath.

The ongoing second Test between India and the Proteas witnessed a new addition to the list of best bowling figures. Mohammed Siraj, who was slightly off color in Centurion, turned up in a big way in Cape Town as he ran through the hosts' batting lineup.

Here are the five best Test bowling figures (in an innings) by an Indian in South Africa.

#5 Javagal Srinath - 6/76 in Gqeberha, 2001

Javagal Srinath appeals for a wicket [PC: AP]

In the second Test of India's tour of South Africa back in 2001, Javagal Srinath came up with a stellar bowling display in the first innings. After the visitors elected to field, the fast bowler led the pace attack, which had Sourav Ganguly as the third option, with aplomb.

Srinath picked up six wickets, including the important ones of Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis. Despite his effort, the hosts reached a decent 362 all-out on the back of Herschelle Gibbs' marathon 196-run knock.

India conceded a sizeable first-innings lead but managed to cling on for a draw, with Rahul Dravid and Deep Dasgupta gritting it out on the final day. Gibbs was the Player of the Match for his innings, which lasted 442 minutes, as well as the Player of the Series.

Plenty of controversy shrouded the tour, with match referee Mike Denness coming under fire for the plethora of bans he dished out.

#4 Anil Kumble - 6/53 in Johannesburg, 1992

Another drawn encounter features on this list. In 1992, Anil Kumble picked up six wickets to derail the South African charge in the second innings.

Five of Kumble's six wickets were bowled, and his effort meant that the Proteas made just 252 in their second essay. India were asked to chase 318, and while that was never really in the realm of reality, they managed 141/4 on the final day to ensure a draw.

Kumble also picked up two wickets in the first innings and contributed a handy cameo. However, Brian McMillan was the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics.

Interestingly, during the game, Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest batter ever to reach the 1000-run mark in Tests.

#3 Mohammed Siraj - 6/15 in Cape Town, 2024

Mohammed Siraj raises the match ball after taking five: South Africa v India - 2nd Test

When Mohammed Siraj is hot, he's really hot. The 29-year-old ripped apart the South African top order in the ongoing second Test to pick up six wickets in a nine-over opening burst.

Siraj terrorized the opposition right-handers with ones that nipped away while keeping things tight against the southpaws. It was an exceptional spell of bowling that ensured the hosts were bowled out for just 55.

At the time of writing, India have already taken the first-innings lead and will hope that they can pull level in the two-match series.

#2 Harbhajan Singh - 7/120 in Cape Town, 2011

The stars of the Cape Town Test, pictured together [PC: AFP]

Harbhajan Singh enjoyed playing against South Africa, both home and away. His seven-fer at the Eden Gardens is remembered to this day, and another performance that stands out is his Cape Town display from 2011.

India took a narrow two-run first-innings lead. In the second essay, Harbhajan ran through the South African top order to pick up four wickets, reducing the opposition to 64/4.

However, Kallis, who made a sensational 164 in the first innings, made his second century of the match to put the contest beyond India's reach. Harbhajan ended with seven as he wrapped up the tail, but the game petered out to a draw.

#1 Shardul Thakur - 7/61 in Johannesburg, 2022

Shardul Thakur celebrates after dismissing Temba Bavuma [PC: AFP/Getty]

In 2022, playing as the fourth pacer, Shardul Thakur came up with arguably his best overseas display till date. The all-rounder picked up seven wickets at various junctures to restrict South Africa to a narrow first-innings lead, giving the visitors an excellent chance to seal a Test series win.

It wasn't to be, however, as Dean Elgar dug his teeth in to make an unbeaten 96 in South Africa's chase of 240. The Proteas won by seven wickets and went on to clinch the deciding Test by the same margin.

Ironically, India decided to drop the inconsistent Thakur for the ongoing second Test of the 2023/24 tour, with Mukesh Kumar taking his place.

