Top 5 biggest wins for India against England by balls to spare in Men's T20Is ft. IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025

India began the home T20I series against England on a thrilling note, registering a comfortable seven-wicket win in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. With this win, the Men in Blue have gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second T20 will be played on Saturday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India will aim to build on the momentum and extend their lead. Meanwhile, England, who were completely outplayed, will want to bounce back and level the series.

This is also India's biggest win against England in T20Is in terms of balls to spare. Chasing a relatively low target, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. got home without much trouble.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five biggest wins for India against England by balls to spare in Men's T20Is.

Top 5 biggest wins for India against England by balls to spare in Men's T20Is

#5. 8 balls - 3rd T20I, 2018

During India's tour of England in 2018, the 3rd T20I of the series was played at Bristol. Batting first, hosts England posted a challenging total of 198/9 on the board.

However, Virat Kohli and his troops chased down the target quite comfortably. While they lost Shikhar Dhawan early, Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten ton (100*) off just 56 deliveries. Virat (43 off 29) and Hardik Pandya (33* off 14) also played key knocks as they got over the line in just 18.4 overs with 8 balls and seven wickets to spare.

#4. 10 balls - 1st T20I, 2018

During the same series in 2018, the opening match was played at Manchester in a day/night affair. England, despite getting off to a blazing start batting first, were eventually restricted to just 159/8 at the end of their innings.

On the other hand, India lost Shikhar Dhawan's wicket early once again, in the very first over. However, an unbeaten century from KL Rahul (101 off 54 balls), along with key contributions from Rohit (32) and Virat (20*) saw the visitors finish the game in just 18.2 overs, completing the job with eight wickets and 10 deliveries to spare.

#3. 13 balls - 1st T20I, 2012

The opening encounter of the T20I series between the teams in 2012 was played in Pune. The hosts put up a solid effort with the ball first up, allowing England to score only 157/6.

India got off to strong start but lost a couple of quick wickets and were reduced to 44/2 by the fifth over. However, crucial knocks in the middle from Virat Kohli (21), Yuvraj Singh (38), Suresh Raina (26), and MS Dhoni (24*), helped them chase the total in just 17.5 overs, getting the job done with five wickets and 13 balls left.

#2. 13 balls - 2nd T20I, 2021

When India hosted England for a T20I series in 2021, the second match was played in Ahmedabad. The visitors batted first and put up a fighting total of 164/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the first over itself. However, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli stitched a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Ishan scored a quick-fire 32-ball 56 while Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls. Rishabh Pant also played a cameo, scoring 26 runs off 13 deliveries. In the end, the hosts overhauled the target in 17.5 overs, winning by seven wickets and 13 balls remaining.

#1. 43 balls - 1st T201, 2025

India's victory over England in the opening T20I of the 2025 series in Kolkata is their biggest ever in terms of balls to spare. Despite Jos Buttler's heroics, the visitors were bundled out for just 132 runs in the first innings.

The openers got the Men in Blue off to a sizzling start before they lost two wickets in quick succession. However, Abhishek Sharma's sensational 79-run knock off just 34 balls ensured that the hosts gave England no chance to defend their low total.

Suryakumar and his men not only won the game, but won it in style, finishing things off in just 12.5 overs, winning with seven wickets and 43 balls to spare.

