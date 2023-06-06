Top 5 bowling spells by an Indian in WTC cycle 2021-23

Australia and India will face off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on June 7, aiming to enhance their impressive track records in world cricket.

Australia, a force to be reckoned with, will seek to expand their collection of world titles. Meanwhile, India will be keen to end their prolonged drought in ICC events, which has persisted for an entire decade.

India have displayed dominance over Australia in recent years, triumphing in all of the last four Test series between the two teams by a narrow margin of 2-1. Their bowlers have been instrumental in those wins and a lot will depend on them in the WTC final as well.

Here we take a look at the top 5 bowling spells by India in the WTC 2021-23 cycle:

#5 R Ashwin – 5 for 37 vs Australia, 2023

Ashwin sliced through Australia's batting

Australia were always behind in the game when they resumed their second innings 223 runs behind India. However, things went from bad to worse for the tourists when R Ashwin took the new ball and sent back Usman Khawaja in his first over.

Ashwin kept chipping away and dismantled the Australian batting. Barring Steve Smith, no other batter could survive on the Nagpur pitch and they were eventually bundled out for 91 in 32.3 overs.

Ashwin ended with figures of 5/37 and in the process, completed his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah – 5 for 24 vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah was the match-winner for India

Jasprit Bumrah was in his elements against Sri Lanka in the day-night Test match in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer, in only his fourth Test on home soil, left an indelible mark by securing his maiden five-wicket haul in India. This was also his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

He got the pink ball to seam and swing and none of the Sri Lankan batters looked at ease. The visitors were knocked over for 109 as India resumed their second innings with a handsome 143-run lead.

The hosts then set Sri Lanka a target of 447 runs and despite Dimuth Karunaratne’s superb ton, won the match by 238 runs.

#3 R Ashwin – 6 for 91 vs Australia, 2023

R Ashwin wheeled away for India

On a relatively flat surface in Ahmedabad for the fourth Test between India and Australia, R Ashwin toiled hard and displayed tremendous patience to pick up his 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Ashwin had to wheel away for 47 overs to pick up his second five-wicket haul of the series.

Despite Ashwin’s magnificent performance, Australia posted 480 runs in their first innings. India responded with 571 runs and the match tapered off to a draw in the end, thus securing India’s berth in the WTC final.

#2 Shardul Thakur – 7 for 61 vs South Africa, 2022

Shardul Thakur was India's best bowler

Shardul Thakur has emerged as a viable and potent bowling option for India, especially in overseas conditions. In the second India-South Africa Test, Thakur was the wrecker in chief as he sliced through South Africa’s batting to end with figures of seven wickets for 61 runs.

He accounted for the wickets of South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen. However, despite this performance, India were not able to force a result as South African bowlers hit back and then the hosts chased down 240 with relative ease to seal the match.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja – 7 for 42 vs Australia, 2023

Jadeja was in his elements in Delhi

India beat Australia well inside three days for the second Test in a row to clinch the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Delhi.

Australia started the day slightly ahead at 61 for 1, but they were dismantled by Jadeja’s arm balls and were blown away for 113 inside the first session.

India needed just 115 runs to win the match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes