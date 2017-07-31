Top 5 Countries With 500+ Scores in Tests (Last 3 years)

Australia, India and New Zealand top the charts as teams to post mammoth totals in the last 3 years.

@KrishSripada by Krishna Sripada Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 15:19 IST

It is not every day that a team rakes up 500 runs in a Test innings. They are few and far in between.

Consider this: Only 48 scores of 500 or above have been scored by all the Test playing nations put together in the last 3 years. India’s batting has been in rampaging form, considering 3 out of the top 5 Test scores are India’s. Of the 11 600-plus scores, India has 5 where all the other teams put together have 6.

It comes as no wonder that during this period, India has won 18 and lost just 6 matches, with Australia a distant second with 17 wins, but 12 losses, a lot of them in the sub-continent.

Here, we take a look at the top 5 teams with the most number of 500+ scores over the last 3 years. South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have 3 scores of 500 each while West Indies doesn’t have a single one.

#5 England – 4

3 of England’s 4 500+ scores have come playing away from home, but that didn’t mean they had plenty of success.

Along with their score of 537 against India in Rajkot, in the only Test they managed to draw on a wretched tour, England also notched up 629/6d against South Africa in Cape Town, another draw. England have the third highest Test wins in the last 3 years but their W/L ratio has suffered because of 4 consecutive losses to India.

Overall, England have won 15 and lost 15. Their batting average has been on the lower side at 33.53 but in recent times, that is changing quite rapidly thanks to players like Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, who are powerful lower middle-order batsmen, consistently upping the scoring rates for England in crucial situations. All 4 of England’s 500-plus scores have come in the last 2 years, showing an upward curve. Joe Root is more aggressive than Alastair Cook as a captain and it remains to be seen if captaincy will affect his batting.