Cricket is one of the most popular sports across the globe. Beginning over two centuries ago, the sport has produced several memorable matches. Fans in the last few decades have seen a much-evolved version of the game that has been evenly contested by multiple teams.

Amongst the numerous thrilling encounters, here is our list of five top cricket matches of all time:

#5 2019 ODI World Cup Final - England vs New Zealand

The 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup was played in England and Wales. London's iconic Lord's Cricket Ground was the venue for the final. The hosts England were playing Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

It was a closely contested game throughout, so much so that the game ended in a tie after 100 overs and the game went into a super over. The Super Over saw England post 15 runs on the board and true to its nature, New Zealand too ended with 15. The game was finally decided on a boundary count. England's superior count (26 to 17) saw them lift their first-ever ICC ODI World Cup.

#4 1981 Headingly Test - England vs Australia

Ian Botham showcased his genius in this test by helping hosts England chase an impossible victory against Australia. Batting first, the Aussies posted 401 runs on the board. In reply, England skittled out for 174 runs in the first innings and was asked to follow on.

A spirited innings of 149 from Ian Botham helped the Englishmen post a decent score of 356, leaving the visitors to chase 130 in the final innings to seal the series.

Bob Willis' magical spell of 43/8 bundled out the visitors for 111, giving England a victory by a meager margin of 18 runs. Botham, who had scored a century with the bat, also picked up six wickets with the ball.

#3 1992 ICC World Cup Final - Pakistan vs England

Australia were hosting the 1992 edition of the ICC 50-over World Cup. England and Pakistan were the two sides to have made it to the final of the tournament. It was a close contest match.

Led by captain Imran Khan's spirited knock of 72, Pakistan posted 249 runs on the board. Javed Miandad hit an important 58 and young Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a quickfire 42 off 35 balls.

In reply, England made a poor start and were struggling at 69-4 after 21 overs. They steadied the ship a little, courtesy of Alan Lamb and Neil Fairbrother but let the required rate soar up rather high on a difficult Melbourne pitch.

Down at 183-8 after 44 overs, England needed 67 off the last six overs with only two wickets in hand. When everyone thought the game is over, the tailenders hit some blitzkrieg shots to propel the score to 227 by the end of the 49th over.

But that is where the chase ended for the Englishmen as Pakistan emerged victorious by 22 runs to capture their first ODI World Cup.

#2 2003 ODI World Cup final - India vs Australia

Playing at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in South Africa, India were facing the mighty Australians in the final. The Aussies showcased exactly why they were streets ahead of every other team in the game at that point by dismantling India in the final.

Adam Gilchrist scored a quickfire 57 off 48 deliveries to give Australia a fast start. Legendary batter Ricky Ponting rose to the occasion by smashing an unbeaten 140 off 121 deliveries. Together with Michael Bevan (88 off 84 balls), Ponting helped the Aussies post a mammoth 359 runs on the board, smashing all Indian bowlers around the park.

In reply, India were bundled out for 234, with only Virender Sehwag scoring a spirited 82 off 81 deliveries, as Australia won the match by a margin of 125 runs.

#1 2005 Ashes 2nd Test - England vs Australia

The 2005 Ashes series was a great advertisement for entertaining Test cricket. Both teams went hammer and tongs at each other. The second test, however, takes the crown for being the best thriller.

Batting first, hosts England posted 407 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, Australia managed only 308 runs, trailing the hosts by 99 runs. The Aussies produced a great bowling spell in the third innings to reduce England to only 182. It left the visitors chasing a target of 282 in the final innings.

Batting at a brisk rate, Australia began well but lost its way in the middle to hand the momentum back to England. At one point, the Aussies were struggling at 137/7 and needed another 145 to win the Test.

Shane Warne and Brett Lee, who usually wreak havoc with the ball, took their chances with the bat and pushed the Aussies to the very end. Fortunately for England, nerves came into play and they held their own very well to emerge victorious by two runs at the end of an eventful five-day Test.

