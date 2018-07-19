Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World

Yash Vijay

Stadiums are the temples of their sports and to visit them is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many and a privilege for many others. It is indeed a special moment for anyone to visit these architectural marvels and to know what it takes to make their team win by becoming that extra player and giving the support that their team needs.

Cricket is mostly played in the Commonwealth countries. In a country like India, where cricket is considered to be a religion and cricketers are compared to God, it is natural that people dream about watching matches live, experience the adrenaline rush that comes with it in the stadium, and also sees their favorite superstars perform live in front of them.

To add to that experience, if the stadium has historical facts, memories and incidents attached with it, like the six sixes Yuvraj Singh hit to Stuart Broad in Kingsmead Stadium, Durban or the ten wickets taken by Anil Kumble in a single Test inning in Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, the fans get to relive those moments in their memories.

Here is a compilation of the five largest cricket stadiums around the world and some interesting facts about them that will make you want to visit the stadiums ASAP!

#5 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Oval is the fifth largest stadium in the world and the third largest in Australia

Capacity : 53,583

Opened in 1871, Adelaide Oval is the fifth largest stadium in the world and the third largest in Australia. It not only hosts cricket matches but also Australian Rules football, rugby, football, tennis and the occasional music concerts.

It achieved its maximum attendance of 55317 in a cricket match on December 2, 2017, in the Ashes. But that is not it, the maximum people under the roof of Adelaide oval have been 70,000 for Adele's concert in 2017. This ground is huge and very picturesque.

After the completion of the grounds most recent redevelopment in 2014, sports journalist Gerard Whateley described the venue as being "the most perfect piece of modern architecture because it's a thoroughly contemporary stadium with all the character that it's had in the past".

