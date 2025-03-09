Top 5 most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in Champions Trophy history ft. Mohammad Shami

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami proved to be expensive during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Kiwis posted 251/7 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Ad

Shami, who gave away 74 runs with the ball, recorded the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy. However, he has been impressive throughout the tournament.

The pacer picked up a total of nine wickets at an average of 25.88 and economy of 5.68, ending as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside Varun Chakaravarthy.

That said, let us take a look at the top five most expensive spells by an Indian bowler in the history of the marquee ICC event to date.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in Champions Trophy history

#5 0/68 - Jasprit Bumrah vs Pakistan, 2017

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled the fifth most expensive spell for India in the history of the Champions Trophy when he returned with figures of 0/68 from nine overs at an economy rate of 7.55 in the final of the 2017 edition against Pakistan.

Ad

While he had picked up the wicket of opener Fakhar Zaman, it unfortunately turned out to be a no-ball after which Fakhar went on to score a century. Moreover, it also cost India heavily as Pakistan went on to win the final and clinch the trophy eventually.

#4 0/70 - Ravichandran Ashwin vs Pakistan, 2017

India v New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up - Source: Getty

In the same match against Pakistan during the final of the 2017 edition, former Indian all-rounder and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also expensive, conceding 70 overs from ten overs, thus returning with figures of 0/70.

Ad

At an economy rate of 7.00, Ashwin proved to ineffective with the ball as he failed to pick up a single wicket in th final against Pakistan. As the Indian bowlers struggled, Pakistan posted a huge total of 338/4 and registered a one-sided victory.

#3 1/71 - Harbhajan Singh vs Pakistan, 2009

Australia v India - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Another Indian off-spinner comes on this list with the same opposition - Pakistan. During the 2009 edition of the Champions Trophy, India faced Pakistan at the Centurion.

Ad

Pakistan batted first and scored a commendable total of 302/9 from their 50 overs. From his ten overs, Harbhajan Singh proved costly, giving away 71 runs at an economy rate of 7.10, managing to pick up just one wicket, that of Shoaib Malik, who had caused signicant damage with a splendid century by then.

#2 1/74 - Mohammad Shami vs New Zealand, 2025

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

As mentioned above, Mohammad Shami recorded the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy. India bowled first in the ongoing final in Dubai.

Ad

Shami did not appear to be at his best in this contest, giving away 74 runs from nine overs at an economy rate of 8.2. He picked up just one wicket in the process. However, it was a crucial blow of Daryl Mitchell, who was well set after scoring a half-century, eventually being sent back for 63 off 101 balls.

#1 2/75 - Umesh Yadav vs South Africa, 2013

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Umesh Yadav holds the unwanted record for the most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy. During the 2013 edition, India played South Africa in their opening game at Cardiff.

India batted first and posted a total of 331/7 on the board. In reply, South Africa came close but were bowled out for 305 in the end as India won by 26 runs. Umesh Yadav, who bowled his full ten overs, gave away 75 runs in his spell. However, he contributed to the win by picking up the important wickets of Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback