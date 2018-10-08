Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment

Cricket is a wonderful game. Time and again we have been shown this. People have made careers out of this wonderful sport, excelled for their countries and more importantly, earned respect. It's a game that we all love and enjoy. Today, in the 21st century, cricket has gone to a whole new level. It has become way more intense, interesting, fast-moving, and much more passionate.

Imagine being a cricketer yourself. Would you like it if the sport that you have dedicated your life to is being dubbed as a one-sided affair?

For far too long cricket has been dubbed as a batsman's game and it's wrong. Bowlers have their share too. In fact, the way a team bowls pretty much decides the result. Of course, batting can always pull it back. I'm not saying that cricket is a bowler's affair; it's a two-way affair and it deserves that recognition. We see people talking about batting and batsmen way too often. This overshadows the amazing amount of hard work that bowlers put in their strides.

We look at the best bowlers in world cricket currently, the ones who are capable of pulling the game away from the big-hitters at any moment.

#5 Trent Boult

Boult is one of the quickest bowlers ever

The left-arm speedster from New Zealand is perhaps the quickest bowler after Mitchell Starc at the moment. He bowls at a speed of more than 145 kmph and swings the ball both ways. He has the capability to trouble even the best of oppositions, best of batsmen on the world's best batting track. He is a versatile bowler and adapts to the conditions very quickly.

Trent is economical at the death and his toe-crushing yorkers are more or less, unplayable. With the veteran Tim Southee in his side, Trent will only get better with time and age. He's very fit and is sure to continue for another 5-7 years.

Boult is one of the best fielders of the game and is very quick in the outfield. New Zealand is fortunate enough to have a quality bowler like Trent with them. He hasn't played much international cricket this year but he's still on the 6th and 2nd position in the ICC bowler rankings for Tests and ODIs, respectively.

